ET will visit Lanzarote with the Motocross Freestyle Zombies

The world motocross legend will do tricks in Teguise

LanzaroteDeportiva.com

The pioneering FMX pilot and unquestionable world star, Edgar Torronteras, warns the Canarian public of what they are going to find in Lanzarote, Gran Canaria, La Gomera and Tenerife: “They are going to vibrate with an incredible event that will raise their adrenaline to two hundred percent”.

Edgar Torronteras, known in the sports world by his initials ET and his ability to fly on two wheels like Eliott and ET did in the Steven Spielberg movie, is more than just a simple athlete: he is a Freestyle Motocross legend. And the Canary Islands will have the privilege of seeing him in action with unforgettable tricks in the Freestyle Zombies Canarias Tour that opens in Lanzarote on July 23, Gran Canaria on July 30, La Gomera on August 20 and August 27 on the island of Tenerife.

The Catalan pilot was one of the forerunners of this sport worldwide, inventing jumps that have remained for decades as “the superman” and being one of the great references, with several Extreme X trophies, considered the Olympic Games of extreme sports. A pilot of great world fame, he carried the name of the country around the world, making a professional career in the United States comparable to that of high-level athletes from the nation of stars and stripes. Even, for being a pioneer, he had the honor of giving his name to a computer game in the 90s where you had to imitate the pirouettes and exercises that he did on the motorcycle. Now, still active, he continues to do mischief on two wheels, enjoying each jump and making the viewer enjoy.

The great Spanish reference of this impressive and risky specialty guarantees entertainment and fun: “The Freestyle Zombies is one of the best events currently in Spain. Nothing like it has been seen and I promise spectacle and fun. The public will vibrate and have a two hundred percent adrenaline rush, ”he assured.

The Catalan rider is convinced that “the canaries will react to what we are going to broadcast and it will be a heart-stopping night with unique moments. The more they encourage and motivate us, the more we will give,” he noted.

The importance and support of the public are essential and the world legend knows it: “They have to accompany us one hundred percent. The show would not be the same without them, because they are a fundamental and active part of the show and our goal is for them to enjoy it to the fullest”, he stressed.

Finally, Torronteras recalled that “at 42 years old I am still at the foot of the canyon with tricks at the TOP level and giving it my all. I like to give the public a lot of play so that the show grows. Do not hesitate to buy the ticket, because you will enjoy an event that is not seen every day”.