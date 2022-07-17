“ET, the extraterrestrial”, by Steven Spielberg | FAN > An actress chooses her favorite movie

I come from a middle class family. Laburants. Those who joined mango upon mango to get married, have children, be able to buy a little house, then a little car, and then expand the little house. All modest and working force.

My dad was a clerk all his life, a great employee. A perfect employee. That routine of always going to the same place, at the same time for forty years, sustained him emotionally. That structure organized it. My mom raised the two of us and she also worked in a notary’s office, later she sold insurance, and she was always the one who stimulated curiosity, reading and culture in our lives. The two of them met and fell in love working at the National Film Institute in the 1960s. So, in my house Argentine cinema was always seen with great relish, and joy.

My mom used to tell us how and when those movies were made. It was a beautiful ritual, to see the cycle on Saturday nights private function while we ate some pizzas that she had kneaded. We learned a lot from that beloved series on Channel 7 and the one every day at two in the afternoon (I don’t remember its name), which Roberto Quirno presented until a few years ago.

My brother and I to this day are great fans of cinema, -national and from all over the world- thanks to that love that my mother transmitted to us. Among those things that we were learning, doing, sharing as a family, those things that form you and constitute you, there was a custom of the four of us, which was that when there was one more muff, they went to the movies. And to eat out. It was THE outing of the month. At night.

We lived in Ciudad Jardín, a neighborhood in the suburbs, western zone, and there was a movie theater there (the beloved Cine Teatro Helios) that we usually went to on Saturday afternoons with a group of little friends. We watched two movies with an interval of fifteen minutes of sponsoring billboards, as was done at that time.

But THE way out was to go to the Center. To the theaters on Lavalle or Avenida Santa Fe. That outing took my father out of his routine, excited my mother, and amused me and my brother madly. I remember that at the end of 1982 (I was twelve years old) we went out for the month: my parents, my brother, my cousin and I went to a downtown movie theater to see the premiere of ET the alienby Steven Spielberg. we had already seen Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) and even when I was very young and without understanding much of anything, all that mystery had deeply affected me. And it scared me a bit too. I was fascinated with that beyond. With that other world that we earthlings did not know existed. The lights, the sound, the expressions of the adults, the expressions of the children, everything was a very attractive and indecipherable world.

I understand now that perhaps this fascination with strange universes would be the first beat of my vocation as an actress that took me by storm years later. But the thing is that already bigger, what happened to me with ET It was something of another order: First, this time, the alien appeared with all his physiognomy, he killed me. Those giant, lost eyes. Melancholic –for missing their peers– and tremendously sweet connecting with his friend Elliott from planet Earth, the awkward and funny way of walking at the same time, that long finger with the little light in the fingerprint when he said “ET phone home”… Everything, everything, seemed to me a success and a totally plausible possibility of existence.

Second, the little sister played with enormous charm by Drew Barrimore and the relationship with her brother I loved. I am the youngest sister in my family and you can see that I felt very identified with her. Her innocence and her surprise and her screams of fright and her looking at her older brother to solve something… Just remembering the image of her makes me smile.

Third, the private world of children. What a beauty please! That secret so jealously guarded, so intimate, so important, so understanding that if that unexpected discovery passed into the hands of adults, everything would go to hell, just as it happens in the film.

And fourth: All my existence until I was twelve years old, it was worth it to see and feel in my body the greatest emotion you can imagine, when that gang of kids on bicycles take flight with the full moon behind them to save the life of that being different and adorable who had been able to communicate almost without words but with the universal language of love.

Is there perhaps another scene in the cinema of all time that can cause that vertigo, that boil in the pit of the stomach, that spark of devastating hope that “the bad guys don’t always win” that that moment in the film produces?

My answer is no.

That’s why I’m a fan of that movie.

That’s why every time I see her I feel the same again.

That’s why I think ET exists.

That’s why I think Spielberg is one of the best directors in the world.

And that is why the images of that film bring my parents back to the world of the living, in which once a month, the four of us go to the movies and eat something there.

Maria Ines Sancerni

Actress. She trained with Ricardo Bartís, Augusto Fernándes and Guillermo Angelelli. Some of her works in her theater are: The Argentine boy of M. Kartun; the human scaleby Rafael Spregelburd, Alejandro Tantanian and Javier Daulte; Everything green, one-woman show written especially for her by Santiago Loza, directed by Pablo Seijo. She is currently working on Lorca, the theater under the sandby Laura Paredes; mountain air by Pilar Ruiz and Blood Weddingdirected by Vivi Tellas.