Ephemeris of July 18

On July 18, 2021, a year ago, media from around the world published a report on the Pegasus program, created to fight organized crime and terrorism, but used by governments to follow journalists, opponents and activists, with data from 50,000 phones leaked to Amnesty International.

64.- The great six-day fire that destroys the city of Rome begins. Emperor Nero, whom some blame for having provoked it, accuses the Christians of the sinister.

1821.- Proclamation of the annexation of the so-called Banda Oriental (Uruguay) to Brazil with the name of Cisplatina Province, a territory occupied since 1816.

1830.- The Uruguayan people swear the Constitution of the Republic, the first Magna Carta of the then Eastern State of Uruguay.

1837.- Madrid bandit Luis Candelas is arrested at the Alcazarén inn, near Olmedo (Valladolid). He was sentenced to death for robberies and executed by garrote.

1870.- During the first Vatican Council, with Pius IX, papal infallibility is approved.

1880.- An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 shakes the Philippine island of Luzon and destroys almost all the buildings within the walled area of ​​Manila.

1898.- The marriage of chemists Pierre and Marie Curie discover polonium, originally called Radio F.

1901.- Laying of the first stone of the port of Montevideo. It takes seven years to complete.

1914.- Mahatma Gandhi, Indian leader of non-violence, leaves South Africa after fighting for the rights of his compatriots who emigrated there.

1915.- Revolution in Mexico: the Zapatistas, led by General Rafael Castillo, recover the country’s capital after the Carrancistas abandoned it.

1925.- The first volume of Hitler’s book “Mein Kampf” (“My Struggle”) is published in Berlin.

1934.- The League of Nations gives Colombia Puerto Leticia, on the Amazon, in dispute with Peru, who had invaded it two years before after ceding it to Colombia in 1922.

1936.- “Lucky” Luciano, one of the Italian leaders of organized crime in the US, is sentenced in New York to 30 to 50 years for pimping. He accepted his deportation to Italy after collaborating in World War II.

1947.- George VI of the United Kingdom passes the British India Independence Act, dividing India into two countries: India and Pakistan.

1968.- Robert Noyce, Gordon Moore and Andy Grove create the microprocessor company NM Electronics in California, later Integrated Electronics (Intel).

1976.- Romanian gymnast Nadia Comaneci, 14, the first woman to achieve 10 on uneven bars at the Montreal Games, notes that she repeats six more times in the tournament.

1988.- Iran accepts the resolution 598 of the UN on the ceasefire in the war that it maintains with Iraq since 1980, who admits it on August 8.

1992.- Peru: Massacre of “La Cantuta”. The “Colina” paramilitary detachment kidnaps and murders a professor and nine students from the Enrique Guzmán y Valle state university in Lima. For these crimes, former President Alberto Fujimori was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

1994.- 85 people die and more than 300 are injured in a car bomb that destroys the headquarters of the Israeli Argentine Mutualist Association (AMIA) in Buenos Aires.

.- The Rwandan Patriotic Front communicates to the UN the end of the war after its victory. There was a genocide of about a million Tutsis and moderate Hutus.

1999.- After more than two months of fighting, India ends the war against the Islamic insurgents who occupied areas of Kashmir.

2017.- Ángel María Villar, president of the Spanish Football Federation, is arrested and imprisoned in an anti-corruption operation by the National Court.

2018.- The European Commission imposes a fine of 4,343 million euros on Google for using its Android operating system to strengthen the domain of its search engine.

BIRTHS

1811.- William Makepeace Thackeray, British writer.

1888.- Margarita Xirgú, Spanish actress.

1909.- Andrei Gromyko, Soviet politician.

1918.- Nelson Mandela, former South African president

1921.- John Herschel Glenn, first American astronaut to orbit the Earth (1962).

1925.- Jaime de Mora y Aragón, Spanish aristocrat.

1927.- Kurt Masur, German conductor.

1932.- Yevgueni A. Yevtushenko, Russian poet.

1938.- Santiago Martín “El Viti”, Spanish bullfighter.

1946.- Michael Czerny, Czech cardinal.

1947.- Steve Forbes, American publisher and politician.

1950.- Richard Branson, British founder of the Virgin group.

1954.- Johann-Dietrich Woerner, German and outgoing director general of the European Space Agency.

1963.- Martín Torrijos, former Panamanian president.

1963.- María Pagés, Spanish dancer and choreographer.

1967.- Vin Diesel, American actor.

1976.- Elsa Pataky, Spanish actress.

1977.- Ángel León, Spanish chef.

DEATHS

1566.- Bartolomé de las Casas, Spanish friar defending the American Indians.

1721.- Antoine Watteau, French painter.

1817.- Jane Austen, British writer.

1872.- Benito Juárez, former Mexican president.

1987.- Gilberto Freyre, Brazilian sociologist and writer.

1993.- Jean Negulesco, American filmmaker.

2000.- José Ángel Valente, Spanish poet.

2000.- Francisco Javier Sáenz de Oiza, Spanish architect.

2020.- Juan Marsé, Spanish writer. EFE

