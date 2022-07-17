Ephemeris of July 18

Madrid, July 17 (EFE). Ephemeris for Monday, July 18, 2022. Nelson Mandela International Day. International Day of the Vaquita Marina.

64.- The great six-day fire that destroys the city of Rome begins. Emperor Nero, whom some blame for having provoked it, accuses the Christians of the sinister.

1837.- Madrid bandit Luis Candelas is arrested at the Alcazarén inn, near Olmedo (Valladolid). He was sentenced to death for robberies and executed by garrote.

1870.- During the first Vatican Council, with Pius IX, papal infallibility is approved.

1873.- Nicolás Salmerón is elected president of the Spanish Republic. A month and a half later, Emilio Castelar succeeds him.

1880.- An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 shakes the Philippine island of Luzon and destroys almost all the buildings within the walled area of ​​Manila.

1898.- The marriage of chemists Pierre and Marie Curie discover polonium, originally called Radio F.

1914.- Mahatma Gandhi, Indian leader of non-violence, leaves South Africa after fighting for the rights of his compatriots who emigrated there.

1925.- The first volume of Hitler’s book “Mein Kampf” (“My Struggle”) is published in Berlin.

1928.- Inauguration of the trans-Pyrenean railway between Pau (France) and Zaragoza, through the Somport tunnel, an act presided over by Alfonso XIII and the Gallic president, Gaston Doumergue, at the Canfranc station in Huesca.

1936.- The military uprising begins in the peninsula against the Spanish Republic. General Gonzalo Queipo de Llano joins the riot in Seville and the President of the Government, Santiago Casares, resigns.

1936.- “Lucky” Luciano, one of the Italian leaders of organized crime in the US, is sentenced in New York to 30 to 50 years for pimping. He accepted his deportation to Italy after collaborating in World War II.

1947.- George VI of the United Kingdom passes the British India Independence Act, dividing India into two countries: India and Pakistan.

1959.- Federico Martín Bahamontes, the first Spanish cyclist to win the Tour de France.

1968.- Robert Noyce, Gordon Moore and Andy Grove create the microprocessor company NM Electronics in California, later Integrated Electronics (Intel).

1976.- Romanian gymnast Nadia Comaneci, 14, the first woman to achieve 10 on uneven bars at the Montreal Games, notes that she repeats six more times in the tournament.

1988.- Iran accepts the resolution 598 of the UN on the ceasefire in the war that it maintains with Iraq since 1980, who admits it on August 8.

1988.- Golfer Severiano Ballesteros wins his third and last British Open, at the Royal Lytham course.

1991.- The First Ibero-American Summit begins in Guadalajara (Mexico), with the participation of the leaders of the 21 countries.

1994.- 85 people die and more than 300 are injured in a car bomb that destroys the headquarters of the Israeli Argentine Mutualist Association (AMIA) in Buenos Aires.

1994.- The Rwandan Patriotic Front communicates to the UN the end of the war after its victory. There was a genocide of about a million Tutsis and moderate Hutus.

1998.- The forest fire begins in the center of Catalonia, burning 27,000 hectares in the counties of La Seguarra, El Bages and El Solsonés.

1999.- After more than two months of fighting, India ends the war against the Islamic insurgents who occupied areas of Kashmir.

2002.- The French Police and the Civil Guard dismantle the leadership of GRAPO and arrest 14 of its members.

2006.- SEPI authorizes the privatization of 3 of the 4 Izar shipyards (Sestao, Gijón and Seville), approved in November by the Spanish Government.

2009.- Presidential elections in Mauritania, with the victory of the coup plotter general Mohamed Ould Abdelaziz, with 52.58 percent of the votes.

2017.- Ángel María Villar, president of the Spanish Football Federation, is arrested and imprisoned in an anti-corruption operation by the National Court.

2018.- The European Commission imposes a fine of 4,343 million euros on Google for using its Android operating system to strengthen the domain of its search engine.

2021.- Media from around the world publish a report on the Pegasus program, created to fight organized crime and terrorism, but used by governments to follow journalists, opponents and activists, with data from 50,000 phones leaked to Amnesty International.

BIRTHS

———–

1811.- William Makepeace Thackeray, British writer.

1888.- Margarita Xirgú, Spanish actress.

1909.- Andrei Gromyko, Soviet politician.

1918.- Nelson Mandela, former South African president

1921.- John Herschel Glenn, first American astronaut to orbit the Earth (1962).

1925.- Jaime de Mora y Aragón, Spanish aristocrat.

1927.- Kurt Masur, German conductor.

1932.- Yevgueni A. Yevtushenko, Russian poet.

1938.- Santiago Martín “El Viti”, Spanish bullfighter.

1946.- Michael Czerny, Czech cardinal.

1947.- Steve Forbes, American publisher and politician.

1950.- Richard Branson, British founder of the Virgin group.

1954.- Johann-Dietrich Woerner, German and outgoing director general of the European Space Agency.

1957.- Nick Faldo, British golfer.

1963.- Martín Torrijos, former Panamanian president.

1963.- María Pagés, Spanish dancer and choreographer.

1967.- Vin Diesel, American actor.

1976.- Elsa Pataky, Spanish actress.

1977.- Ángel León, Spanish chef.

DEATHS

———–

1566.- Bartolomé de las Casas, Spanish friar defending the American Indians.

1721.- Antoine Watteau, French painter.

1817.- Jane Austen, British writer.

1872.- Benito Juárez, former Mexican president.

1909.- Carlos María Borbón y Austria-Este, Carlist pretender to the throne of Spain.

1986.- Stanley Rous, former president of FIFA.

1987.- Gilberto Freyre, Brazilian sociologist and writer.

1993.- Jean Negulesco, American filmmaker.

1996.- Javier Escrivá, Spanish actor.

1996.- José Manuel Fuente, Tarangu, Spanish cyclist.

2000.- José Ángel Valente, Spanish poet.

2000.- Francisco Javier Sáenz de Oiza, Spanish architect.

2020.- Juan Marsé, Spanish writer. EFE

doc/srm