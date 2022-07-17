Elvis Presley: How troublesome was Colonel Parker, your manager? | Film and TV

The long-awaited biopic Elvis , by director Baz Lurhmann opens in theaters on July 14. One of the central themes of the film is the relationship of the musician (Austin Butler) with Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), who was his representative for much of his career.

Parker’s real name was Andreas Cornelis (Dries) van Kuijk. Thought by many to be more American than apple pie, he was actually born in Breda, the Netherlands, in 1909. He illegally immigrated to the United States at age 20 and enlisted in the Army under the name Tom Parker, but it didn’t last. much in the military career. In 1948 he received the honorary title of colonel by Louisiana Governor Jimmie Davis.

Parker likely wanted to avoid passport scrutiny because he could have been suspected of a murder in Breda, according to biographies. The Colonelby Alanna Nash.

Parker became Elvis’s manager in 1955 and remained in his position until the artist’s death in 1977.. In recent decades, much has been thought about the impact of his figure both in Elvis’s life and in the way he handles artists.

Many believe that the colonel was key to Elvis’s success. After all, he managed to make him one of the most important artists in the history of music.

Parker negotiated one of the first $1 million-a-picture deals for a Hollywood actor, landing Elvis the highest-paying Las Vegas contract at the time. He also organized the first solo live international concert via satellite with the special Aloha from Hawaii by Elvis in 1973

The colonel was instrumental in creating controversy around Elvis, so scandalous headlines about the idol were his favorites, and he even helped make them. According to Hollywood publicist Gene Schwam, quoted by Vanity Fair , one of the king’s shows wasn’t selling tickets, so Schwam, following a suggestion from Parker, called the police and said he had heard that Elvis “was getting too raunchy for the kids.” He then told the press what the police said. That show sold out.

There are those who believe that Parker revolutionized the artist management role, displaying unprecedented marketing savvy while exercising near-total control. His energetic and all-encompassing management style created a model that continues today.

The negative side of Colonel Parker

Just as his legacy for the representation of artists is recognized, there are those who think that some of the colonel’s decisions negatively affected Elvis. Parker took up to 50% of the singer’s earnings, at a time when most managers kept no more than 20 percent. There are those who believe that the fact that the colonel was an illegal immigrant was a definitive reason for Presley not to do concerts in countries other than the United States and Canada.

In 1979 it became known that Parker advised the king of rock and roll not to join the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, something that, for many experts, would end up costing him millions of dollars.

Parker was not good with money, it is known that he was addicted to gambling. He sold the rights to Presley’s early recordings, gave away the rights to the master recordings, lost royalties after negotiating Elvis’s seven-year contract with RCA Records in 1973, according to with Den of Geek .

What happened to the colonel after Elvis died?

Parker wanted to continue managing the king’s estate, but had to confront his family. In 1980, a judge ordered an investigation into his practices and found that Parker’s management was unethical and likely cost Elvis (and himself) millions.

After a legal battle, in 1983 he was paid two million dollars to turn over all the audio and video recordings of Elvis. He also ceased to have shares in the profits derived from the work and image of the king.

The colonel died on January 20, 1997 at his Las Vegas apartment, at the age of 87.