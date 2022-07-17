Elvis or the rebirth of The King of Rock – ABC Magazine

“It’s about the show and the business, about the management and control, and exploitation. Also about creativity, the soul and the truth”, advances the director of consecrated films such as Moulin Rouge Y Romeo and Juliet.

Read More: Hours to see “Elvis” in movie theaters

With Elviswhich was received with more than 10 minutes of applause at the Cannes Festival and the approval of the King of Rock’s family, Luhrmann aims not only to explore the history of this emblematic artist, but also to reflect on the big screen what happened in the United States in the 1950s, 60s, and 70s.

“It’s a way to take a great life, wonderful music, to explore bigger ideas,” he adds in a virtual press conference for Asian and South American media.

After an arduous selection process, in which the British singer also participated Harry Stylesamerican actor austin butler He was chosen to embody Elvis.

“I had two years in which I did nothing but obsess,” he details regarding his preparation process for the role, which was finally extended due to the pandemic. For his interpretation, he worked with movement, dialogue, singing and karate instructors.

“We tried to be as meticulous as possible, but at the end of the day it was all about finding his humanity. What interested me most was to see beyond the icon, the character or the Elvis Halloween costume, and discover who he was in an empty room at the end of the day, how he got up in the morning, what his inner life was like. says Butler.

In a way, Elvis “was a very sensitive and spiritual man, and it’s fun to see how he evolved over time.” The actor also maintains that, in the process of making the film, he changed his relationship with fear a lot due to the great pressure he felt all this time.

“There was such a responsibility and fear that I was going to fail him, his legacy, his family or his fans around the world who love him so much. There was a lot of responsibility that he felt every day, ”says the actor, who previously participated in the television series Zoey 101 Y The Carrie Diaries.

However, for Butler it was a great lesson to know that Elvis “despite the fear he felt, he managed to do extraordinary things.”

With the real Priscilla

Olivia DeJonge interprets Priscilla Presley, Elvis’s wife. The actress remembers her first meeting with the real Priscilla, pointing out that it was at an event at the Metropolitan Museum of New York, the MET.

“There’s something very special about looking into the eyes of the woman you’ve played. And that she has been so receptive, open and generous she has been a great blessing, ”she confesses.

His favorite part of interpreting her -precise- was being able to enter into “her softness and femininity”.

Tom Hanks became the colonel Tom Parker, a controversial but absolutely indispensable character in the history of Elvis. When working on his portrayal, Hanks turned to Priscilla Presley herself for a reference about Parker.

Luhrmann points out that, throughout the entire film, there is this confrontation with this character whom some see as the villain.

“This story isn’t in the movie, but when Elvis dies and the Colonel hears the news, the first thing he does is pick up the phone and say, print more albums. One thinks, what a cold heart! The colonel says ‘but they wanted the records, I was doing what you wanted. As soon as a star dies, we want to go and listen to his music. I was keeping it alive for you,’” says the filmmaker.

the black influence

Another aspect addressed in Elvis It is the influence that black music had on the career of the King of Rock. Singer Yawl interprets Sister Rosetta Tharpethe model Alton Mason a Little Richard Y Kelvin Harrison Jr. a B.B.King.

Yola reveals that, at the time of working with her character, she realized that Sister Rosetta represented “that safe place” for Elvis. “Sister Rosetta invented the Rock And Roll, but also discovered people. That sense of being the oldest was the sense of my search, the sense of home that I had to create for people, where they had to go to reconnect with the spirit of the Rock And Roll”it states.

For his part, Mason points out that to embody Little Richard he decided to return to his home in Louisiana and “become familiar with that spirit, with gospel, with soul.”

“I grew up in a very Christian environment, I am a descendant of Mahalia Jackson, which was one of the forerunners of gospel. When you see the movie and young Elvis going to church and receiving the Holy Ghost, this is the feeling, the culture. When you see him doing the wiggle and people go crazy saying where does this come from? It comes from that spirit. So I had to bring that Louisiana spirit and really feel free,” he adds.

At the time of embodying BB King, Harrison also opted to establish a good relationship with Butler, since his character was a kind of brother for Elvis. “We talked about art, about the details, about our insecurities and fears, about how we felt playing these roles,” he says.

The actor, who previously participated in The trial of the Chicago 7further says that his preparation consisted of “understanding the time and policies of BB, his value system and his development as an artist, how he develops his business and how he can advise Elvis to be the artist he wants.”

music and spirit

Replicating the voice of the King of Rock was not only a challenge for Butler, whose original voice is used in much of the scenes before 1960. But, for the later musical scenes and mainly those of the last years of Elvis’s life, Luhrmann he turned to Presley’s original recordings.

However, Butler remembers that to rehearse the scene of a Show from Las Vegas, the director challenged him to perform the song with the live band and not with the track as planned, and asked the musicians to play the song wrong. “The whole time I felt that there was something uncomfortable. I was in a version of a panic attack. When I finished I said, I don’t know how I’m going to do this. Then makeup and hair came, I told them ‘give me ten minutes I need to be with me’. I went and connected with myself. It wasn’t about making it perfect, it was about interpreting based on what I was hearing in my head. And that presence made the moment feel so real to me, and when I was with the musicians and they pulled it off, I really felt it,” says Butler.

The actor adds that for him this was one of the best days in the set and described Luhrmann as “the closest thing to a jazz musician” he had ever seen in a film director.

“To play jazz you have to know music theory well, know your instrument like no other, and when you go on stage it’s about being present and reacting to the stimuli in front of you. That’s exactly what happens when you work with Baz. His attention to detail goes into the world, into preparation, into research. It was something very inspiring for me, ”she acknowledges.

The other actors also highlighted the flexibility required in working with Baz Luhrmann and the possibility it gives them to experiment with their characters.

“You feel naked when you explore new things, but Baz creates an atmosphere where you feel like you can fail and even if it’s a disaster, no one judges you. If someone fails, nothing happens, we are all friends here and we are having fun, “says DeJonge.

For her part, Yola affirms that the main lesson she learned from working with Luhrmann was to contribute something of her own to the character to endow it with truth. “Everyone talks about how they can empathize with their characters and their reasons, but you have to put something of your own to be authentic and that was a big learning curve for me,” she says.

In addition to Elvis Presley songs, the film will feature songs from Doja Cat, Kacey Musgraves, Jazmine Sullivan, Jack White and Maneskin.

The data

The budget of the film is 85 million of dollars.