Elvis full movie in Latin Spanish online for free, streaming premiere: where and when can the film with Austin Butler be seen | Elvis Presley, Baz Luhrmann, Tom Hanks | Films

austin butler is the protagonist of "Elvis", an acclaimed biographical film chronicling Elvis Presley's great rise to worldwide success. Its plot, dramatic scenes and the applauded interpretation of its protagonist, in addition to the presence of renowned stars in its cast, have made this film, directed by Baz Luhrman, in one of the most popular of the year.

Therefore, if you want to relive the magic of rock ‘n’ roll from the comfort of your home, here we tell you more details.

“Elvis” streaming

After his acclaimed time abroad, “Elvis” is one of the recent admissions to the Peruvian billboard. However, it is possible that we are closer to its launch via streaming, since the film is being distributed by Warner Bros.

In that sense, the Collider portal comments that this new bet on the life of the ‘King of rock ‘n’ roll’ will come to HBO Max just about 45 days on average after its showing in theaters. With this, the film could be seen online on August 8, at least in the United States.

For Latin America, a specific date has yet to be confirmed, although a period similar to that of the US is expected.

“Elvis” – official synopsis

The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks).

The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker over the course of more than 20 years, from the singer’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape that for many meant the loss of innocence in America.

At the center of that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis’s life: Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge).