“Elvis”: five curious facts about the film that will surprise you

The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), and his complicated relationship with his enigmatic agent, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). (Warner Bros.)

It is one of the great premieres of the year. the biopic of Elvis covers all the years of the short life of the singer from his beginnings in music, through success and the last days. Baz Luhrman is the creator of this film, which has to his credit great titles such as The Great Gatsby, premiered in 2013, and the musical Moulin Rouge of 2001. Here, some showy and colored data that were revealed about the premiere of this film.

Austin Butler and his preparation

Austin Butler plays Elvis Presley in the film directed by Baz Luhrmann.

Before being cast in the lead role, the star of Elvis, the californian actor austin butlerspent five months developing the character to become the strongest candidate for the role, and even periodically rehearsed with the director Baz Luhrman. The actor sent her a video of himself playing the piano and singing the popular song Unchained Melody, that Presley had covered in 1977. In turn, Butler worked with the movement coach Polly Bennett (The Crown, No time to die), to give the correct shape to the singer’s movements. Regarding his wardrobe, the actor used more than 90 different outfits to portray the icon during the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s.

Tom Hanks transformation

Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker in “Elvis.” (WarnerPictures)

The two-time Oscar winner, Tom Hanks, interprets in Elvis to the colonel Tom Parkerthe manager who introduced Presley to the world of the music industry. hanks, who contracted COVID-19 during filming when the vaccines had not yet been approved, had to change his physiognomy almost completely. This transformation took him three to five hours a day, and he worked on changing him with the hair, makeup and prosthetics teams.

Elvis’ locations and cars

“Elvis” has just been released in theaters. (WarnerPictures)

Much of the film’s action takes place on Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee. To achieve the necessary accuracy, the production team took 12 weeks to build the set, and to maintain authenticity, it was built on a slope, like the actual location at the time. With respect to graceland, An exact reconstruction of how the house looked in the late 50s, 60s and 70s was also made. Elvis was a huge fan of motorcycles and cars, so more than 300 vehicles were purchased for the film.

Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla

Priscilla Presley and the actress who played her in the film, Olivia DeJonge, at the Cannes Film Festival. (REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier)

australian actress Olivia DeJonge was chosen to play priscillathe wife of Elvis. The young woman was also part of the series of hbomax, Stairsin which she played Caitlin Atwater alongside her compatriot Tony Collettewho gives life in the series to Kathleen Peterson, the woman who was murdered in her own home.

Kelvin Harrison Jr. as B.B. King

Kelvin Harrison Jr. as B.B. King, along with Austin Butler in the skin of Elvis Presley. (WarnerPictures)

Elvis was friends with many musicians and some of them were linked to the city where he grew up: Memphis. There the musical influences of gospel and jazz were key to Presley’s career. One of his great companions was undoubtedly the musician B.B.Kingplayed by actor and also singer Kelvin Harrison Jr.who in 2007 acted in the Crossroads Guitar Festival with the real BB King.

