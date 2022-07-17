Elvis, by Sandro Mairata | Opinion

By Sandro Mairata | @CINENSAYOLat and @smairata

Going through a somewhat confusing start, we soon realize that we are facing a major work. Elvis not only reconciles Baz Luhrmann with the world public after a resounding disaster like Australia (2008) and a middling play like The Great Gatsby (2013), but the factotum of Romeo + Juliet and Moulin Rouge! He has returned inspired with an ideal story for his aesthetic ambitions that fits impeccably to his extravagant narrative overflows.

The first is the successful casting of Austin Butler as Elvis Presley, in a role that makes him a star. Under Luhrmann’s direction, Butler delivers a definitive Elvis that will take time to overcome; in the gestures, the looks, the bearing and the dance, Butler is Elvis the same as Val Kilmer was Jim Morrison in the hands of Oliver Stone. Something else: Elvis beats Moulin Rouge! From now on, this will be the film by which the Australian director is measured.

Elvis is a ‘biopic’ narrated from the point of view of “Colonel” Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), a guy who in real life wasn’t even a colonel – it was a degree awarded out of the gratitude of a politician – he wasn’t even an American, as he made everyone believe. We meet Parker as a sickly old man who suffers from lack of company in the aftermath of him as a gambler, locked up in a Las Vegas casino. “I am not what they say about me,” says the colonel. However, the almost three hours of tape show otherwise. Parker was worse.

We discovered this thanks to an impeccable montage that visually stuns the viewer at times since it never lets us rest. The images that overlap in waterfalls and the vertiginous editing – I anticipate an Oscar nomination in this category – are controlled with an iron command of rhythm: everything is at the service of the story. Elvis’ costumes are impressive, as is the detailed reconstruction of sets and locations.

Elvis tries to cover everything and almost succeeds, but leaves episodes incomplete, although it is understandable from the footage. We do not delve into the years of military service and the romance with Priscilla (he is 24, she is 14) is simply past. The uninitiated will learn why Elvis decided to live in a gilded prison in Las Vegas without ever going on a world tour, or why the “Colonel” kept 50% of his income.

Low points: Tom Hanks. Far from seeing Colonel Parker, I see Tom Hanks under exaggerated prosthetics; his performance does not convince me and I think that some other actor could have taken the post. And Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley doesn’t add anything, they don’t even look alike physically. However, such is the strength of Elvis that these comments remain minor. Luhrmann achieves the miracle: the King of Rock is back.

File

Title: Elvis

Country: United States

Year: 2022

Director: Baz Luhrman

Starring: Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge

Available at: Cinemas

Rating: 5/5