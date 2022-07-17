Elvis breaks new box office record

After his stint on the American and Canadian billboards, Elvis – 79% have taken the next step to other countries, such as Mexico, where it just premiered this weekend. Perhaps the biggest Hollywood star in the cast is Tom Hanks, but the rest of the cast have managed to shine with their screen time, while Austin Butler dazzles viewers with his first big-screen starring role.

Keep reading: REVIEW | Elvis: The Icon, The Rebellion, The Legend

Much has been speculated whether the true box office success of this film lies in what Elvis Presley means to the United States as a musical icon, being, perhaps, its most precious jewel, because, although he never sang outside the North American country, he is a figure totally transcendent in the history of music and the impact of rock and roll worldwide. The film explores the life of the singer, as expected, but there is a particular focus on certain historical moments in the United States.

At the same time, Hanks’ Colonel Tom Parker has some priority as the man who stood behind the singer as a product. Now, it’s not very often that an adult drama or biopic is a blockbuster, but the Baz Luhrmann-directed film is breaking that mold. While it continues to reach other theaters in different countries, in the United States it has already broken a box office record.

According to the report shared Variety, Elvis It has already surpassed $100 million domestically since its launch on June 24. The truth is that it has not managed to stay in first place at the box office because it has faced films belonging to powerful franchises such as Jurassic World: Dominion – 54% and Thor: Love and Thunder – 76%, but the fact that it remains stable in the top 4 is recognized.

Continue with: Elvis and Top Gun: Maverick contend for the top spot at the US box office

It is clear that the impact of this film must be observed regardless of the huge franchises because, good or bad, they will always take over the box office. It is also worth recognizing the competition he has faced, because in addition to the titles starring Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt, he has met Minions: A Villain is Born – 84% and Top Gun: Maverick – 98%, which has also given many surprises since its premiere.

Another independent film from big franchises that managed to exceed $100 million this year was The Lost City – 82% Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, an adventure comedy that exceeded expectations. Last Year Free Guy: Taking Over – 96% suffered the same fate, although in this case we are talking about a big budget bet, the difference is that Ryan Reynolds’ film was open to all types of audiences with the possibility of receiving children, adolescents and adults in its theaters display.

It may interest you: Elvis: Austin Butler Discusses Leonardo DiCaprio’s Advice About Working With Baz Luhrmann

Until now, Elvis it has managed to raise around USD$170 million around the world, and its closure could also be significant. We’ll just have to wait and see if this is a hit just for this particular movie, or if it’s going to be a new trend for adult dramatics.