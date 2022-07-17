Elbows with tuna and celery, here is a fresh dinner that you can prepare quickly

The pasta elbows with tuna and celery they are a delicious preparation, very fresh and above all that can be made quickly from home, because compared to other recipes you will not have to spend too much time in the kitchen and you even have the possibility of adding your favorite ingredients that enhance the flavor.

It can be as light as you want or healthier as you prefer, the truth is that here you can give yourself the opportunity to remove, add or replace some ingredients with new options that are to your liking and that is why it makes it an ideal recipe to share this weekend.

Related news

These elbows they are delicious, so if you do not want to spend a lot of time cooking but you do want to enjoy a delicious dish, here we leave you the complete recipe to delight a delicious dish that you can even share with your family and continue watching that movie or series for a well-deserved weekend. week.

Elbow pasta recipes are very diverse and delicious.

PHOTO: Pixabay

Ingredients:

200 grams of pasta elbows

1 bay leaf

3 cups of water

1 tsp olive oil

140 grams of tuna in water, drained

in water, drained 2 wands celery

2 carrots (optional)

1 tsp light mayonnaise

Salt and black pepper to taste

Preparation

Pour the cups of water into a pot and add the pasta. elbows, the bay leaf and the tablespoon of olive oil, in addition to flavoring with a little salt and pepper. Let cook for about 15 minutes on high heat or until the pasta is soft, then drain the liquid and reserve.

Related news

Wash and sanitize wands celery, cut into cubes. Peel and cut the carrot into cubes.

Place the pasta in a bowl and mix with the remaining ingredients, rectify the flavor with salt and ground black pepper to taste. Serve and enjoy a fresh dinner with this recipe.