“Dwayne Johnson threatened me!”

Shazam 2director David F. Sanberg begins to reveal the former anecdotes from the set, anticipating the arrival of one of the most anticipated films of next year: the Fury of the Gods! The trailer for the film will be officially released at San Diego Comicon: annual pop culture expo that this year is back in attendance, from 21 to 24 July.

The promo of the film – officially titled Fury of the Gods – published by Levi was made public on the actor’s private social networks and, subsequently, on the official ones. The video features some close-up shots of the hero’s new costume, which introduces himself to the audience saying that he is “just a teaser”, heralding the arrival of a first extended trailer (as recently happened to Black Adam, another DC film starring Dwayne Johnson is expected). Presumably, the trailer will be revealed at the SDCC on Saturday, July 23, the day of the Warner Bros. panel.

Shazam! 2, the director’s hilarious account of the alleged threats received by The Rock

In his column on the “strange things happening on the set of Shazam 2”Published on social media, the director of the film told a hilarious anecdote. Who is it about? The legendary Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock, who seems to have hung out on the set despite not being an official part of the film. Sandberg tells of the slightly threatening ticket received during the set, tucked under the door of his trailer and contained these words: “The hierarchy of power in the MCU is about to change!“. No signature was present on the ticket other than the drawing of a bicep measuring 21 inches.

Despite never actually meeting Johnson, the director of Shazam! 2 is a huge fan of the former wrestler. Black Adam, however, it was filmed at the same time and in the same place, namely in the city of Atlanta: that The Rock passed on the set of the DC movie undercover?