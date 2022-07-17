Drag queen loose in Lima | Xanaxtasia | Sunday

It is excessive. Tremendous. Exhibitionist. Superficial. A little silly. Very noble. A unique diva.

It is Xanaxtasia. The most acclaimed superstar in all of Hollywood, according to her legend. Model, singer, actress and for three years, mother. Winner of Oscars, Grammys, Emmys and all the important awards. Magazine cover, loved and hated all over the world.

That is the character that actor Diego Muñoz created five years ago and that in a short time became the main attraction of the ambient parties in Lima, becoming an influencer on social networks. To the point that today he has his own movie.

The truth of Xanaxtasiaa fake documentary that tells the origins and darkest secrets of this diva with false tinsel, blonde hair and very long nails, which has just been released to the Peruvian public through the Joinnus streaming platform.

frivolity and glamor

In 2017, in Peru the reality show drag queens RuPaul’s Drag Race It was very popular with members of the LGBTQ+ community. Its participants were true celebrities and that year about thirty of them visited Lima to animate various parties, a historic event in the Peruvian drag world, collected in the documentary invasion drag (2022).

It was in this context that actor Diego Muñóz came up with the idea of ​​creating Xanaxtasia.

–It occurred to me to create this very eccentric, very sarcastic, very parodic character, a supposed Hollywood diva who lives in a world of superficiality, all as a comedy, but with a political message behind it.

Xanaxtasia, says Muñoz, has a bit of Phoebe’s friendsanother bit of Karen Walker from Will & Gracesomething from Queca Pataclaun and many other characters from the comedy of the nineties, mixed in a cocktail of acidity and a lot of stupidity, and served in a presentation full of frivolity and glamour.

–At first she had a half-terrifying, half-dark style, because I am a lover of horror movies, but over time she opted for this silly and superficial blonde, with an amazing story behind her, who is a Hollywood actress, who has JLo’s phone, that she has had affairs with George Clooney and Brad Pitt and that Meryl Streep hates her because she has more Oscars than her. And people play with the story, make people believe it and go with the flow in the comments, making jokes.

The drag diva has been a success on the networks, especially on Instagram and TikTok, and for this reason she has been a frequent guest at local movie premiere galas and has even been recruited to participate in campaigns for brands as important as Netflix. and Adidas.

On one occasion, she made a video going to get vaccinated at one of the Minsa centers and the situation was so ridiculously funny and went so viral that the ministry itself called her to participate in some events.

-Last year Ítalo Carrera contacted me and suggested I do more things with Xanax, because he thought the character was good for many things. At first I wanted the solo, but then we ended up putting together the script for a movie.

Actors and actresses such as Carlos Carlín, Jely Reátegui, Renzo Schuller, Fiorella Rodríguez and Gisela Ponce de León were invited to the film party, as well as trans actresses Marina Kapoor and Javiera Arnillas and influencers such as Percy Pls and Salandela.

In a very conservative society with double standards, the appearance of a film like Xanaxtasia is a breath of fresh air. The tape is available from Thursday 14 in Joinnus.