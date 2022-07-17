Domínguez recovered to steal the show in LA

Dominguez played among batters more than two years older than him in the Florida State League, something that should be more marked now in the South Atlantic League after the All-Star break at the league level. minor. After a slow start to 2022, the Dominican improved his Class-A line to .265/.373/.440 in 75 games with the Tarpons, with 17 doubles, nine home runs and 36 RBIs in 324 plate appearances. He also stole 19 bases in 24 attempts.