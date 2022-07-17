Domínguez recovered to steal the show in LA
LOS ANGELES – For Jasson Dominguez, Saturday was a day to remember, with ups and downs and a very happy ending.
A few hours after learning he had been promoted from Class-A Tampa to Class-A Upper Hudson Valley, the 19-year-old Dominican erased what could have been a major slump in the All-Star Futures Game—a fly ball dropped and turned into a two-run error—with a huge two-run homer in the next inning to tie the game at three, in what ultimately was a 6-4 American League victory over the National League at Dodger Stadium.
“I’m going to remember this day,” Dominguez said after the game.
Participating in his second straight All-Star Game, Dominguez said he was going to feel more comfortable this time around, and he did. Now, after signing for $5.1 million in 2019 at age 16 and putting up solid numbers in Class-A Tampa, the Esperanza native impressed everyone by putting the mistake behind him and hitting a 415-foot shot off his bat to 107.8 mph against Giants left-handed prospect Kyle Harrison.
“That kid has power,” said AL manager for the All-Star Futures Game, former major leaguer Jimmy Rollins. “He made up for that mistake. That shows great strength. He had a chance to make it up to me I did. The Yankees have something very good to look forward to.”
Dominguez’s countryman and likely future Hall of Famer Adrian Beltre was also impressed with the center fielder and switch-hitter.
“That shows a lot of maturity,” said Beltre, who hit 477 homers in a 21-season Major League career. “That is a mistake that happens to anyone. To put that in the past and do what he did at the plate shows the talent he has and his chances of being a great player in the Major Leagues.
“He is young, but he has an incredible future.”
The Yankees’ decision to promote him speaks to that future.
“Jasson is a great kid who loves to play,” Hudson Valley manager Tyson Blaser said in a statement. “Obviously, he has raw tools every night. We are very excited to have him.”
Dominguez played among batters more than two years older than him in the Florida State League, something that should be more marked now in the South Atlantic League after the All-Star break at the league level. minor. After a slow start to 2022, the Dominican improved his Class-A line to .265/.373/.440 in 75 games with the Tarpons, with 17 doubles, nine home runs and 36 RBIs in 324 plate appearances. He also stole 19 bases in 24 attempts.
At the Class-A level, the Yankees No. 3 prospect and number 39 on the overall MLB Pipeline roster he improved his strikeout rate somewhat from 31.3% to 27.6%, compared to last year. Also, his 14.3% walk rate (compared to 9.8% in 2021) kept his on-base percentage from sinking too much early in the season, as well as contributing to his .813 overall OPS on the season. .
At this point in his career, Dominguez remains a work in progress. The good news is that progress earned him a second straight call-up to the All-Star Futures Game. And boy did he take the opportunity.
“It feels really good, really,” Dominguez said. “(The Yankees) have their plan and they know how to do it. That was a mistake that happens to everyone. I put it behind me and was able to move on.”