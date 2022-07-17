– Denzel Washington affirms that all talents are given “by the grace of God”

Award-winning actor, producer and director Denzel Washington credits God for the success of his long career.

Washington, 67, was recently interviewed on Showtime’s Desus & Mero podcast, where he discussed his most recent film, The Tragedy of Macbeth, and what some of the biggest lessons he learned throughout his career were.

“One of the lessons I learned was taught to me by my mentor in the boys’ club, Billy Thomas,” Washington told co-hosts Desus Nice and The Kid Mero. “I was in track and a new guy joined the team. … Billy realized I was confused because this guy was faster. the basics’… He told me, ‘your natural ability will only take you so far’“.

“So when I got to that place, by the grace of God, I realized that I had been given this ability to act and direct, but I remembered that my natural ability would only take me so far,” he continued. “So I had to study more, I had to go deeper, I had to learn more. So that’s what I did, and it paid off, and it’s paying off now.”

When asked to share an important lesson he’s learned from Hollywood that people need to know, Washington pointed to the grace of God as the source of all talent.

“One of the most important life lessons to know is to remember that you have to have an attitude of gratitude, of humility, understand where the gift comes from“, stressed the actor. “It is not mine, it has been given to me by the grace of God.”

“Use what I have, use what you have… to help others. On your last day, you can’t take it with you,” he said.

At the end of each interview, Desus and Mero podcast guests wear a virtual neon sign placed above their heads. The banner can say whatever the guests want it to say. When co-host Desus asked Washington what he wanted the poster to say about him, the actor responded: “Blessed”.

According to Cinema Blend, Washington was nominated for an Oscar for best actor for his performance in Macbeth. The awards ceremony takes place this Sunday. A 9-time Oscar nominee, Washington won the coveted award twice, once for his performance in Glory (1990) and once for his performance in Training Day (2001).