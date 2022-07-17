David O. Russell: the director accused of violence and sexual abuse with whom everyone wants to work | TV and Show

A few days ago the trailer for amsterdamthe new film by David O. Russell, the director of other hits like Joy, The bright side of things either American Hustleamong his most recent hits.

The trailer came with a luxury cast bringing together the biggest Hollywood stars of this era as Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rami Malek, and even, Robert de Niro and Taylor Swift.

However, the advancement of Amsterdam not only brought stars, because the controversial accusations made against the director were also revived, David O. Russell, who was accused of abuse.

Influential Hollywood actors raised their hands and dared to tell what they experienced on the set of O. Russell, as did his niece a few years ago.

David O. Russell: more than a difficult director

To hear about David O. Russell for many is to remember the director recognized in the industry for the despotic attitude that he has with filming partners, whether they were part of the cast or not.

In his 35 years in the industry, there have been several actors who have complained about his behavior on set, his temperament when it comes to working and his obsession with getting the shots, although not in the best way.

One of the most recognized is Amy Adamsactress with 6 Oscar nominations, who confessed in an interview with GQ how hard it was to work with the director.

When asked if he had made her cry, Adams replied that “it did. He was hard on me, that’s for sure. It was a lot “adding that she” was really devastated on set “.

The actress indicated that most days she returned home devastated after the recording in which she shared the stage with Christian Bale, Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper.

In the opinion of the Italian-American, O. Russell had already developed a working mechanism with Bradley and Jennifer in which he constantly shouted at them giving instructions, something that she was not used to, despite the fact that it was her second film with the director .

She even recounted that the director encouraged her to hit her co-star: “I did a scene with Bradley where I have to hit him and he yells at me: ‘Hit him! Beat him! Beat him! Beat him!’ ”

Although he did acknowledge that his partner Jennifer Lawrence, who even won an Oscar under the direction of David O. Russell, could not stand his actions on set. “Jennifer doesn’t accept any of that. She is teflon. And I am not Teflon, ”he maintained.

To blows against everything on the set

The attitude Adams details was reaffirmed in an email that appeared in the Sony leak that occurred in 2014, whereand Jonathan Altera journalist, writes to his brother-in-law Michael LyntonCEO of the company.

In the letter, the journalist states that O. Russel “abused Adams so much on the set of American Hustle that Christian Bale had to intervene to defend her.

“His abuse and lunatic behavior are extreme even by Hollywood standards” Alter described in the email.

Another example is the violence exercised by the director in the filming of I Heart Huckabees. On this set his victim was the actress Lily Tomlin.

While the actress is rehearsing a scene, she complains that the instructions are constantly changing, which makes it impossible for her to work. Her claim raises the anger of the director, who arrives insulting the actress and throwing everything in her path.

The scene was recorded by one of the cameras that was on the set and brought to light the way David O. Russell worked.

Although the actress later told The Hollywood Reporter that she had reconciled with the director, she noted that they soon had another fight, although she was stoic in suffering on set, but it was something they got over.

George Clooney: worst experience of my life

One of Hollywood’s brightest stars was one of the first to denounce David O. Russell’s behavior on set, regarding their collaboration on the film Three Kings in the late 1990s.

According to Fotogramas, the actor indicated in an interview with Playboy that the director yelled at them on the set, highlighting that this behavior was directed “often at me, and every day it was someone’s turn. He’d take off his headphones and yell, ‘The sound department screwed me today!’ For me, he came to a head a couple of times.”

Clooney also described how he humiliated a cameraman he knew from school, noting that David embarrassed him in front of the entire set, so he had to intercede by warning him that “you can yell and yell and even fire him, but what you can’t do is humiliate him in front of people. Not on my set, if I have anything to say about it.”

He also recalled a tense situation that he experienced with a young extra, who at the request of O. Russell had to grab Clooney and throw him, something that made the boy nervous.

Given this, he narrated that “David approached him and grabbed him. She pushed him to the ground. She kicked him and yelled, ‘Do you want to be in this fucking movie? Then throw it on the fucking floor!’ “.

He pointed out that after this he approached the director to demand a change in behavior, after sending a letter asking him to improve his attitude.

David O. Russel just told him to worry about his performance and scared him by hitting him on the head saying “Do you want to hit me? Do you want to hit me? Come on, hit me”, they got into a fight and had to be separated.

He ended his statement by stating that they finished the film “but, it was truly, without exception, the worst experience of my life.”

The accusations of his niece

It was in 2012 when the TMZ media released the complaint made by David O. Russell’s niece, indicating that he had touched her breasts while they both performed sit-ups in a gym.

According to what the media rescued, his 19-year-old niece at the time and who is not related by blood to the director, reported to the police that the director put his hands under her blouse.

As she mentions, she was in the transitional phase, so they began to talk about her process and the growth of her breasts, when the director tried to grope her after repeatedly insisting, which made her feel uncomfortable. However, she agreed under pressure.

David O. Russell told the police that he had indeed touched his niece, but only after she had agreed to let him do it and that then he had asked her to swear “on the little finger” that she would never tell anyone about the incident in the gym.

At the time, a representative for the director stated that “David O. Russell emphatically denies any wrongdoing and has fully cooperated with authorities.”

After the complaint, the filmmaker made only a couple of projects and at the very beginning of the #MeToo movement that sank important Hollywood personalities such as Harvey Westin, disappeared from the public scene.

A luxury cast that few could have

The last film presented by David O. Russell was in 2015, when he released Joy, the film starring Jennifer Lawrence, who received an Oscar nomination for her role.

It took 7 years for the director to return to the screens, and he does so now with Amsterdam, a black comedy that, according to the Independent, will denounce the “sins of American society.”

However, it was not only his return to directing that drew attention, but also the luxury cast he brought together for the film, something that is consistent with his ability to get the best out of an actor and achieve the coveted Oscar nomination, as happened with several performers in his films.

Margot Robbie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Christian Bale, Chris Rock, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldaña, Chris Rock, Michael B. Jordan and even Taylor Swift along with Robert de Niro are part of the star cast of the film.

But not only on camera will he have stars: behind the camera he will work with Emmanuel “El Chivo” Lubezki, the award-winning Mexican, Oscar winner, who will be in charge of photography.

The trailer was released on July 6 and immediately raised controversy, since many recalled the accusations of abuse against the director.

His critics aspire to boycott the film due to discontent with the director and his behavior over the years, both on set and off, something that various users have expressed through their social media accounts.