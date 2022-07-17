Dani Alves still does not accept offer to arrive as reinforcement of Pumas

The player has not responded to the offer from Club Universidad, when the third day of Liga MX is about to be played

Cougars still no response from Daniel Alves so that it arrives as a reinforcement for the Opening 2022. Sources commented to ESPN Until this weekend, the Brazilian still hasn’t accepted Club Universidad’s contract offer.

The defender was released after ending his contract with Barcelona and although there were several interested clubs, the Cougars they launched a transfer offer, after having a very active transfer market.

The arrivals of Gustavo Del Prete, Eduardo Salvio, as well as the Mexicans César Huerta, Adrián Aldrete and Gil Alcalá, reinforced the squad, after the departures of Alan Mozo, Alfredo Talavera, Sebastián Saucedo and Flavio Álvarez.

Daniel Alves meant a coup of authority of the Cougars on the MX Leagueby betting on a world figure of the stature of Ronaldinho, Florian Thauvin and André-Pierre Gignac who arrived in Liga MX as reinforcements to Querétaro and Tigres, respectively.

During the last few weeks, talks between Pumas and Dani Alves They were firm, although the Brazilian postponed the signing response to the Mexican club, who had been given a deadline to close the operation until this Friday, according to some reports.

Daniel Alves He has the support of ‘Tite’, the technical director of Brazil to play in Mexico and that it is not an impediment so that he can be part of the squad for the Amazon team for the Qatar 2022 World Cup; However, the defender keeps his future and the team where he will play prior to the World Cup in suspense.

Cougars He sent a formal proposal to the Brazilian, who was offered to the club since last year, before he arrived at Barcelona; however, there was no real interest in the side at the time.

Now, the Brazilian received the offer to arrive in Mexico, but until Saturday night, the Cougars We have received no response, positive or negative, from Dani Alves.

Cougars Play this Sunday Day 3 of the Liga MX against Necaxa, at the Olympic University stadium.