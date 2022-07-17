Cristiano Ronaldo at Bayern? The official announcement shakes the market

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo appears increasingly distant from Manchester United and according to some rumors Bayern Munich could place the shot to replace the void left by Robert Lewandowski: the details

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be talked about in relation to his future. The Portuguese, apparently, would have decided to leave the Manchester United and he made it clear by not showing up in retreat.

The English club, on the other hand, has denied any kind of speculation about the future of CR7, underlining how the Portuguese champion is not for sale. The former Juventus has even been included on the official website for the presentation of the new jerseys, but the situation remains very intricate.

Non-participation in the next one Champions League of the Manchester Unitedweighs like a boulder on the will of Ronaldo to leave i Red Devils. The Portuguese cannot remain out of the most important European competition and for this reason, in England, they are convinced of how his future may be far from Manchester.

Cristiano Ronaldo at Bayern Munich? Kahn’s announcement

In the last few days, in Germany and not only that, it has been rumored with insistence of the possibility that Cristiano Ronaldo become a new footballer of the Bayern Monaco. The Bavarians have yielded Lewandowski to Barcelona and the void left by the Pole could be replaced by the Portuguese.

The scenario, however, is more complicated than one might think and the CEO of the Bayern Monaco, Oliver Kahnto the Bild microphones he explained: “I love Cristiano Ronaldo, he’s a fantastic player but every club has their own philosophy and I’m not sure if it would be the right signal for Bayern and the Bundesliga if he signed now. Such a move does not necessarily suit our ideas ”.