Copy Natalie Portman’s makeup

At 41 years old, Natalie Portman don’t slow down. On July 8, he returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in “Thor: Love and Thunder”where her character from Jane Foster becomes Mighty Thor, much to the surprise of Thor himself (Chris Hemsworth).





Intelligent woman and actress -in addition to English and Hebrew, she speaks some Spanish, German and Japanese and has a degree in Psychology from Harvard-, she knows how to choose her projects and has the ability to keep a low profile when it comes to her private life.

She has shot blockbusters and films with the best directors, she has won an Oscar for best actress for “Black Swan”, the film in which she met her husband, the French dancer and choreographer Benjamin Millepied. Still, she says she has to fight her insecurities, as she did in an inspiring speech at Harvard. “Everyone knows feel insecure sometimes and recognizing it can be a help for everyone,” he says.







Faced with the burdens to get to everything and reconcile work and family, the actress also shows good sense: “Take a break“, advises. “Sometimes we create very high expectations in everything. If you have a bad day, don’t let it define you, there is always tomorrow. Scratching time for yourself is important, although sometimes it’s easy to forget. Sometimes I give myself a good massage or curl up in an armchair with a book. It relaxes me and helps me focus,” she declares. Her favorite author? Elena Ferrante.

She has a very professional relationship with makeup. “It really helps get you into the character, it’s one of the key pieces to developing it,” she says. In “V for Vendetta” he shaved off his hair – “it was a liberating thing,” he says.





In “Black Swan” tried the elaborate artistic makeup and in “Star Wars” discovered the kabuki makeup of the Japanese theater.





On a day-to-day basis, he limits himself to highlighting his best features and choosing for the “good face”. You don’t need too much artifice to be and feel pretty. “When I look best is dancing”, she points out and says that she has as references of beauty to Angelina Jolie and Charlotte Rampling. He defines the perfect make-up “as the one that allows each one’s skin to have its own light”.

A convinced vegan -vegetable couscous is her favorite dish-, Portman watch your diet and when you work, increase your protein intake (eat nuts, for example) to have more energy. At the rate she’s going, she should always have a handful of nuts ready in her bag.

Make up like a star

Lisa Legrand, Natalie Portman’s makeup artist in some of her works, shares her best tricks to achieve at home the same result flattering and natural. And without spending hours in front of the mirror!

Base

“I apply a bit of concealer to the center of the forehead, above the cheekbones, in the hollow of the chin, next to the inner corner of the eye, and on the bridge of the nose. I avoid using it on the nasolabial folds (next to the nose) because it can give a man-made look. I never use foundation all over my face or in just one shade. I use the most tan on the jaw line and just below the cheekbones to create a ‘contouring’ effect. I work the product with my fingers, typing lightly so it looks very natural.”





sculpted cheeks

“You have to play with texture overlay (Applying blush alone to bare skin never achieves a smooth, fresh result.) Natalie wears sweeping bronzing powder all over her cheekbones and on top of her foundation; a touch of highlighter on the top of the cheek and under the eyes and voila!

well defined eyebrows

“I always use two shades of eyebrow makeup, in pencil or powder depending on the result I am looking for (the pencil provides more definition while the powders are more natural). I finish with a touch of gel to set them and restore the natural shine that powder sometimes dulls.”





awake eyes

“I’ve worked them in slightly iridescent tan tones, stretching the product towards the outside of the eye to give it more breadth. I have drawn a banana, albeit very inconspicuous, on the outer corner of the eyelid, and have consciously blended it in for a natural look. The tear duct is illuminated with a touch of iridescent ivory to bring more light to the look. I apply the mascara to the upper lashes, and to the lower lashes only on the outer edge.”

juicy lips

“You have to moisturize them very well (you can do it while you make up the rest of your face). Then, they are outlined with a pencil of the same color as the lipstick. For Natalie I chose a pinkish-beige shade of Rouge Dior, barely satin, to give volume to the mouth.The effect it is natural and alive at once”.

The secrets of good skin





To dare to show your face on Instagram following the nomakeup movement so popular lately among celebrities, there is only one secret: to have beautiful and healthy skin at any age. Beyond the price, the best treatments to achieve it are those that best adapt to the condition and needs of each skin. If youthful skin is overloaded with active ingredients, it will only achieve irritate it and multiply the risk of allergies.