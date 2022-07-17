Cindy Álvarez falls in love with her fans with a spicy photo in a swimsuit

Cindy Alvarezthe beautiful Colombian model and influencer, wife of Mateus Uribethe player of porto and former Club América, raised the temperature through social networks with a “spicy” post in which she appears showing off her curves.

Through her official Instagram account, the 32-year-old Colombian model shared a photograph in which she appears posing in a tiny two-piece swimsuit, which left her well-worked figure visible to all.

“IF YOU ASK ME IF I HAVE A GOOD BODY, I WOULD SAY YES. IT IS LITTLE SICK, IT HEALS QUICKLY, IT IS FULL OF ENERGY, AND IT HAS ALMOST NEVER BEEN BROKEN, DESPITE ALL THE TIMES I’VE FALLEN. (BODY) ”, the Colombian wrote in her post.

The 32-year-old model was the first princess in Miss Antioquia and has participated in several beauty contests, in addition, on her Instagram profile she has more than 473 thousand followers.