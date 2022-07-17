Chris Pratt’s ass, the best promotion of ‘Passengers’









If we talk about the movie passengers (2016), there are certain anecdotes and curiosities that surround this science fiction drama directed by Morten Tyldum. Nominated for two Oscars In the categories of best soundtrack and production design, this film has two greats from Holywood as protagonists: Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence. The most staunch fans of him (especially his), remember two specific moments in the entire film, when Chris Pratt’s butt comes out naked.











Michael Sheen, Morten Tyldum, Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt at the premiere of ‘Passengers’ (2016) GTRES / Jordan Strauss

The first scene we see him in is when his character Jim is taking a shower. And on the second occasion is when he walks alone through the corridors of the ship with his characteristic birthday suit. In fact, he himself used the excuse of his own butt to promote the movie. He did it both at the official press conference here in Spain, and on his own Twitter account. Between joke and joke, Chris Pratt released his little spoiler: “It’s a great movie and you can see my ass. Go get my ass and stay for the story“.

“I’m so proud of this movie. It’s beautiful, moving, original, entertaining, controversial and you see my butt. What else can you ask for? https://t.co/k1ODQlSEqD“ — Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) December 18, 2016

A movie that grossed 300 million dollars It is estimated that passengers had an estimated budget of 110 million dollars, and that finally managed to raise about 300 million. These figures were multiplied of course thanks to Jennifer Lawrence and Crhis Pratt, who saw this success reflected in their respective salaries. Two of the best-known faces in the industry came out very profitable, although the actress received more (20 million her, 12 million him).

A committed sex scene for Jennifer Lawrence With Jennifer Lawrence’s long career in cinema, it is incredible and special that her first sex scene was precisely in passengers. In fact, she had to turn to alcohol to be able to do it. Yes, as you hear it, she got drunk so she could ‘sleep’ with Chris Pratt. “I got very drunk, but then that made me more anxious when I got home because I was like, ‘What have I done? I don’t know'”, he recounted in an interview for The Hollywood Reporter. It’s not the first time we’ve heard Jenniffer Lawrence speaking so naturally. If we look back, it is already for history when he attended the press after winning the Oscar for The good side of things in 2013. She seemed somewhat disoriented, in fact, she couldn’t even find the person who was asking her the question. She was noticeable in her speech, she had a hard time expressing herself. At the end, Lawrence confessed between laughs: “Excuse me, I had a shot before leaving here“.



