Chris Pratt Reveals Why He Wouldn’t Play Indiana Jones: He’s Afraid of Harrison Ford

Chris Pratt he becomes Starlord again in the movie Thor: Love and Thunder. This means that the actor has to face numerous interviews that have led him to finally answer the question of if he will be the next indiana jonesa rumor that has been circulating on the net for some time.

The interviewer Josh Horrowitz He has not hesitated to ask the actor directly: “Have you had a conversation with someone on this subject?” At first Chris Pratt tried to avoid replying to Horrowitz’s question, joking that he didn’t even know who Steven Spilberg was.

However, he later commented that he listened to Harrison Ford tell “When I die, Indiana Jones will die.”. He assures that this phrase impacted him so much that he is now afraid to play Indiana Jones.

The actor has explained that if he played Indiana Jones he would run the risk of being “haunted by the ghost of Harrison Ford”. Furthermore, he has taken it upon himself to flatly deny those rumours: “No, those rumors about a recall or a reboot they are not to be taken seriously.”

Everything we know about Indiana Jones 5

The new installment of Indiana Jones is scheduled for release in June 30, 2023 and, although filming has finished, there is little information about the film. What we do know is that Harrison Ford will perform last turn to the character of the famous archaeologist.

For the first time Steven Spielberg will not direct a film of the franchise, although he will have functions as a producer, being replaced by James Mangold. Also, for the first time, the film will be framed under the Disney umbrella, after its acquisition of Lucasfilm. However, something that will remain is the sound and musical setting of composer John Williams.

Among the cast of the film, in addition to Harrison Ford, we can highlight Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas Y Boyd Holbrook.