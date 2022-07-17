Chris Hemsworth warns that his end has come at Marvel

Thor: Love and Thunder could be Chris Hemsworth’s last movie at Marvel Studios. The actor is warning his fans about this…

Chris Hemsworth has been interpreting the God of Thunder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2011. However, it was in 2009 that the then unknown actor signed his first contract. Almost fifteen years later, the Australian will play the Asgardian god again in Thor: Love and Thunder. It will be this summer. However, could this be the ultimate end for the character and the actor?

We know that the Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster will become the Goddess of Thunder. And in the MCU Phase 4 we are getting used to generational changes, as is the case with Captain America Y Hawk Eye. Therefore, Chris Hemsworth’s farewell in Marvel Studios is more than sung. Everything points to Thor: Love and Thunder It will be your sad goodbye.

Speaking with Wired, Chris Hemsworth has warned that Thor: Love and Thunder it could mean his last appearance at Marvel Studios. He is warning all the fans of him. “Well… The last MCU movie I shot was Thor: Love and Thunder and it might be my last movie as God of Thunder,” he said. “I’m not sure. It was a wild, fun and crazy experience, as all Taika Waititi films are.”

The possibility of his death is on the table

“I’ve been playing this character for ten or eleven years,” Chris Hemsworth went on to explain about his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Each time it has been something new and exciting. This time was no exception. Everything felt very fresh and new. I felt like we were trying to do something we hadn’t tried before. In Taika Waititi’s words, I think this movie is a wild, crazy romantic comedy set in space.”

With Thor ready to take on a guy named Gorr the Butcher of GodsIt probably shouldn’t surprise us that Chris Hemsworth is putting fans on notice of the possibility that Marvel Studios’ Asgardian god may not survive this movie. Or perhaps, simply, he has finished the contract and is waiting for the right moment to say goodbye to him or announce his renewal.