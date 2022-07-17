Chris Hemsworth stopped eating meat to kiss vegan Natalie Portman | People | America Edition

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth stopped eating meat during the filming of the latest Marvel movie just so as not to upset his co-star, actress Natalie Portman, a self-confessed vegan whom he had to kiss.

In a recent interview with the Capital FM chain that reproduces the Los Angeles Times, Portman revealed the gesture that the protagonist of “Thor” had with her in this sequel to the hero of the Marvel factory, currently projected in theaters around the world.

“The day we had a kiss scene, (Hemsworth) didn’t eat meat that morning because I’m vegan,” Portman explained.

“He eats meat like every half hour. And that was so considerate. (…) he was just being considerate. He is a very nice person, “said the protagonist of” Thor: love and thunder “, according to the Los Angeles media.

Another of the protagonists of this sequel to “Thor” participated in the same radio interview, the American actress Tessa Thompson, who assured that she did not know anything about the detail that the actor had had but that she thought it was “really sweet”.

Thompson added that he “didn’t even know (Hemsworth) could do without meat” and joked that the Australian action star “eats bison for breakfast.”

Directed by Taika Waititi, this is the fourth installment in the “Thor” franchise starring the Australian actor.