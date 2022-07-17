Chris Hemsworth didn’t eat meat to record scene with Natalie Portman

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 07.17.2022 11:16:58





Chris Hemsworth is a hero in front of the camera with his role as Thor in the Marvel movies but he has also shown to be a great companion with his close relationships. Recently the actress Natalie Portman with whom she shared a painting revealed a gesture of fellowship and consideration of the actor.

Currently Thor: Love and Thunder It is projected in theaters throughout Mexico and the world, there were many expectations of the fourth installment of the Greek god and everything seems to indicate that it was once again a Marvel success at the box office.

Natalie Portman was one of the surprises that would come with Thor 4 and the actress revealed the good atmosphere inside the recording studios, He even mentioned that Chris Hemsworth didn’t eat meat for the whole day that they would film the scene where they had to kiss.

“The day we had a kiss scene, she didn’t eat meat that morning because I’m vegan.”Portman told Capital FM, which plays the Los Angeles Times.

The actress acknowledged that it was a great show of consideration because Chris spends all day eating meat.

“He eats meat like every half hour. And that was so considerate. (…) he was just being considerate. He is a very nice person”, said the protagonist of Thor: Love and thunder.

jk

​