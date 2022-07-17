Chris Evans “Laser Focus on Matchmaking”

It’s true that Chris Evans has been candid about his love life, revealing that he’s “laser focused” on finding a partner to “spend it with.” [his] life with.”

The 41-year-old “Captain America” ​​actor stars in the upcoming Netflix movie “The Gray Man,” in which he plays a serial killer obsessed with tracking down his target, played by Ryan Gosling.

When asked if he had any intention of looking into his life, Evans stated that he “would give [the interviewer] good answer “.

“The answer is maybe [I’m] The laser focus is on finding a partner who, you know, someone you want to live with,” he told Shondaland in an interview published Friday.

He explained that finding love was difficult in Hollywood.

“I mean, look, I love what I do. It’s great; I put all of me into it. But in terms of, even this industry is full of doubt and indecision and recalibration in terms of really trying to find someone you like.” you can really dump all of yourself,” Evans said. .

He continued, “Maybe it’s about trying to find someone you want to spend your life with. Yes, maybe it is.”

The “Avengers: Endgame” star recently dated fellow actress Jenny Slate.

The former couple met on the set of the 2017 movie “Gifted” but eventually called it quits in March 2018.

“Chris feels neutral towards Jenny Slate and has no bad feelings towards her,” a source told Time Weekly. «[He] Happy for her.”

His ex-wife had nothing but good things to say about him, she told Vulture in an April 2018 interview.

“Same thing for us. Not only are we from Massachusetts, and it was so much fun, but Chris is really one of the nicest people I’ve ever met, that I look at him sometimes,” she said at the time.

“It’s like the primary colors. He has beautiful, big, strong vibes, and he’s very sure of it. It’s great to be around. His heart would probably be gold, if you could paint it.”

Evans has also been linked to Jessica Biel and Minka Kelly, most recently rumored to be involved with Selena Gomez.