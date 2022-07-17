Chilean Pisco among the 10 fastest growing distillate brands worldwide

Pisco Mistral -one of the main products of Pisquera de Chile was recognized among the top 10 fastest growing spirits brands globally by the Brand Champions 2022 ranking, from the British magazine The Spirits Business.

Pisco Mistral entered this edition in 8th place, having registered a growth in sales in 2021 of 45.1% compared to the previous period. Thus, the Pisquera de Chile brand exceeded the sale of two million cases with its portfolio.

“We are very proud to be part of this ranking, which rewards the greatest growth in brands that sell more than 1 million boxes a year. It recognizes the dedicated, consistent work that has innovation at its core as a permanent engine. It is also a recognition of the entire Chilean industry, which has made pisco a world-class distillate. And that is what Mistral represents”, comments Domingo Jiménez, general manager of Pisquera de Chile.

In this regard, Jiménez emphasizes that the company’s strategy is to make pisco known throughout the world, a distillate that, due to its superior quality, is on a par with the great distillates and makes it possible to make known globally an industry and a community that has historically worked around the pisco valleys, passing on the tradition from generation to generation, innovating and growing in harmony with the environment.

Besides Chile, its most successful markets today are Argentina and China. Meanwhile, Australia, Germany and the US also see great potential and there are very ambitious plans to promote Pisco Mistral hand in hand with importers.

The Brand Champions is an international competition carried out by The Spirits Business magazine, which belongs to the Union Press group based in the United Kingdom, which evaluates the largest spirits brands around the world. This year they focused on the recovery of these companies after the COVID-19 pandemic, analyzing sales volumes, recognitions and the percentage of growth, considering the performance prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The contest included spirits brands recognized throughout the world that met the requirement of selling more than one million nine-litre cases per year. Important world-renowned brands were included in this year’s list, such as Casamigos tequila, founded by George Clooney, or the Mexican Don Julio.

Complete list of the Brand Champions 2022 ranking