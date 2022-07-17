Capri, Katy Perry for the D&G commercial directed by Sorrentino. And Sarah Ferguson returns to Anema e Core



In the photo above, Katy Perry shooting the commercial, below Sarah Fergusson at Anema e Core

The appeal of Capri has not faded at all, the pandemic has only kept the stars of the international show biz away from one of the pearls of the Mediterranean for over two years. And in fact, once the free-all has arrived, the summer routes have (re) focused on the Blue Island. Since June someone had looked out (Heidi Klum, Valentina Ferragnisister of the well-known Chiara, the model Beatrice Valli, Elettra Lamborghini) but it was in July that the full house was reached (a sensation made the return of Mariah Carey but also the presence of Matt Damon and Eva Longoria), with two celebrities who landed just yesterday. The queen of pop Katy Perrybut also the one who would never have been queen and yet still retains the title of duchess.

Fergie at the club been seen wandering around the tables of theheart and soulthe club symbol of Capri by-night, the Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson after about twenty years. Time hasn’t affected the affection that Fergie – yes, Aunt Fergie as William and Harry called her – have for the Lembo family or her love for Neapolitan music. Not by chance Gianluigi Lembo sang ‘O surdato nnammurato and Reginella for her . By kind request, the notes of historical international songs, such as Sweet Carolina, the song of his heart. Immediately afterwards, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, the third son of Queen Elizabeth, enjoyed dancing to the notes of sirtaki, the traditional Greek dance revisited on the sax. The Duchess finally reached the stage of the Tavern for a warm greeting to those present, very far from the British aplomb.





The queen of pop The style of the fifties, a bodycon bikini with floral motifs on a black background and pointed glasses. This is how Californian pop star Katy Perry will present herself in Capri in the Dolce & Gabbana commercial. Perry (aka Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson) yesterday greeted the curious as she went to the set in a white rubber dinghy, the spot directed by Oscar winner Paolo Sorrentino, three days of filming in the most evocative areas, such as the Certosa di San Giacomo. The singer from Santa Barbara, companion of Orlando Bloom, a habitu of Capri. Last year he chose the blue island in August for his holidays, the same destination that he identified in 2017. The Neapolitan director had already directed the commercial of a D&G perfume in 2014 together with Paolo Virz in Stromboli but with the face of actor Colin Farrell. As for Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, in 2017 the two set the advertising of another perfume in Capri in front of the Faraglioni with the model Bianca Balti.

