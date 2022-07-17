Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp’s lawyer, took an important step in his life

Camille Vasquez She became the lawyer of the moment. The 38-year-old professional gained popularity after showing off during the defamation trial that Johnny Depp he started his ex-wife, Amber Heardwhich she won, being one of the fundamental pieces of that triumph.

During the course of the legal dispute, the lawyer won the hearts of the fans of the star of Pirates of the Caribbean, and the whole world for its enormous performance. He exposed the lies of the Aquaman actress on more than one occasion and even put her between a rock and a hard place during her questions.

Camille Vasquez.

Since then, many had the illusion that there could be something more than a professional relationship between Camille Vasquez Y Johnny Depp, since they showed a lot of public affection, hugging and stroking each other’s arm during each day in court. But unfortunately that illusion was punctured when it became known that she was in a relationship.

The man who took possession of her heart and who would prevent any possibility of romance with Johnny Depp It would be a British real estate salesman named Edward Owen, who accompanied her during a period of time in which she settled in Virginia to carry out the judicial confrontation.

But the most important thing for Camille is that her great performance in the trial in which she came out undefeated earned her a promotion. The lawyer was appointed a member of the prestigious Brown Rudnick law firm, of which she has been a part since 2018.

Although the news was known almost two months ago, finally now a gesture from her on one of her social networks ended up making her fans happy, because now Vasquez is a star. The lawyer decided to modify her employment information on LinkedIn.

The change you made to your profile.

On several occasions, Camille Vasquez She talked about how important her career and her work were to her, and that she never imagined that she would gain such worldwide fame. That’s why she finally decided to change her profile and make the position change to Brown Rudnick’s partner.