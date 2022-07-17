Cameron Diaz returns to the cinema after years of retiring thanks to Jamie Foxx

Cameron Diaz She is one of the most famous and successful actresses of Hollywoodwhat do you have in your career more than 30 moviesincluding the most famous ones like The Mask and Charlie’s Angels.

The famous decided retire from the cinema, and announced it in 2018, to dedicate herself to a quieter life, with her husband Benji Madden, and to be a mother, and in 2019 she had her daughter Raddix.

“After I stopped acting, I have had time for all those things that I couldn’t think about before, like meeting her husband and starting a family”Diaz said in an interview.

However, his last film was in the 2014beside Jamie Foxx, so she is currently eight years away from the screens.

And it was just his ex-partner Jamiewho has achieved a great feat and has given the best news of 2022, and that is that Cameron Díaz will return to the cinema.

Jamie Foxx announces the return to the cinema of Cameron Diaz and the networks go crazy

Jamie posted a audio of a conversation he had with Cameron in which she is nervous about going back to the movies, but very excited.

“I feel excited, but I don’t know how to do it” , Cameron is heard saying on the recording.

“Cameron, I hope you’re not mad that I recorded this, but there’s no going back now. I had to call the GOAT to bring another GOAT.@CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION – our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting at the end of this year!!” was the actor’s message.

Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @Cameron Diaz and I are BACK IN ACTION – our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!! 🦊🐐 pic.twitter.com/vyaGrUmbWb — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) June 29, 2022

And the 49-year-old actress confirmed it through her Instagram and reposted Jamie’s audio, expressing “Jamie Foxx, only you could get me back in action! I can’t wait, it’s going to be the bomb!”, was the message of the actress.

But also, Cameron got advice from Tom Brady, the NFL legend who is an expert at retiring and coming back later.

“I was talking to Jamie and he said you needed some tips to ‘unretire’ yourself. I’m relatively successful in that regard.” Brady told Cameron jokingly.

To this she responded excitedly and surprised “To be honest, it’s just what I needed.”