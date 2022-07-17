Bruce Willis thrilled Die Hard fans with a video from Nakatomi Plaza | 34 years after the premiere of the film

Bruce Willis reappeared on Instagram for the second time, after his family announced that he is retiring from acting after diagnosed with aphasiaa cognitive disease that, among other things, involves a disorder of language and spoken or written communication skills.

This time it was for the 34th anniversary of “Die Hard”which premiered on July 20, 1988 in the United States.

In the video posted on her partner’s Instagram account, Emma Heming, we can see the actor who played the New York policeman, John McClaneat the top of the emblematic building Nakatomi Plazathe main stage where the action of the film directed by John McTiernan.

Actually, the building is the Fox Squarewhich has 35 floors and 150 meters high located in the Century City area in the city of Los Angeles.

“Hard to Kill” catapulted the fame of the actor (who had already acted not only in the series “Moonlight”) to stardom as an action hero in the 1980s and 1990s. His character, however, was a rare bird in the scene where his testosterone Sylvester Stallone Y arnold schwarzenegger They ruled, since his John McClane represented the deconstruction of the male paradigm in cinema.

Bruce Willis retirement

The retirement of Willis, actor of Sixth Sense, Armageddon and Pulp Fiction, among other well-known films, was reported by his daughter Rumer Willis last Wednesday on Instagram.

“Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasiawhich is affecting their cognitive abilities,” the young woman explained in a statement also signed by other family members.

“As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is walking away from the career that has meant so much to him.. This is a truly challenging time for our family and we are so grateful for your continued love, compassion and support,” she continued.

He concluded: “We’re going through this as a strong family unit and we wanted to engage his fans because we know how much he means to you, just like you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it big’ and together we plan to do just that.“.

The aphasia is a cognitive disease that, among other things, supposes a disorder of language and spoken or written communication skills.