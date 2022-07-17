Best Mini-ITX Motherboards for AMD Ryzen Processors

Being so compact means that they must do without certain features or elements. These motherboards usually have, in most cases, only one PCIe x16 port, since more ports of this type do not fit due to their format. We must emphasize that the majority of users usually use a PCIe x16 slot for the graphics card and that’s it, therefore, it is not a major problem for the vast majority of users.

They usually include a M.2 NMVe SSD slot at the rear of the motherboard, although in some models it is on the front (in very few). The number of slots for RAM memory is also reduced, with only two. The number of SATA ports and front USB ports that support this type of motherboard is also reduced.

There is one thing that was typically included on these motherboards and not on other models, which is the Wi-Fi connectivity. Currently, many mid-range and high-end ATX motherboards already include WiFi, but a few years ago they were the least. While in mini-ITX motherboards, to make them more attractive, WiFi connectivity was added.

With respect to rear I/O panel, it has nothing different from the other motherboard formats (then each manufacturer puts more or less USB ports, etc). There are no differences in terms of socket and chipset, since they are based on standard formats.

Best Mini-ITX Motherboards

We now have an idea of ​​the main strengths and weaknesses of the mini-ITX motherboards. We are now going to see which are the best models that we can find in the market and what they offer us.

ASUS ROG STRIX X570-I Gaming (THE BEAST)

If you are one of those who are looking for the best of the best, then this is the best motherboard for your compact gaming PC. this motherboard ASUS Republic of Gamers It has the same features as an ATX format, but in a super compact version. It has an aggressive design, it has RGB lighting and everything we could need in a motherboard.

This motherboard has support for AMD Ryzen 5000 processors and previous models thanks to the chipset X570. It has a robust power phase system that should not cause problems, regardless of our processor.

This motherboard has two M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD slots. One is at the top in an unusual, but quite creative configuration from ASUS. Basically, it has been arranged on the chipset heatsink, which has an active heat dissipation system using a small fan. The second of the slots for the M.2 SSDs is at the rear. Both are M.2 22110 format.

There are few peculiarities of this ASUS mini-ITX motherboard. It has a shielded PCIe 4.0 x16 slot, to install any graphics card we want. It has two slots for DDR4 RAM with a maximum capacity of 64GB. This motherboard offers, as if that were not enough, overclocking capacity.

Regarding connectivity, it has support for Wi-Fi 6AX200, offering a similar latency in games to do it with cable. It integrates a large number of USB ports and a USB Type-C port, as well as a DisplayPort 1.4 video port and a HDMI2.0. It has, how could it be otherwise, RGB lighting that we can customize to taste.

ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB3

If you are one of those who want it all, but don’t want to spend a lot, this ASRock motherboard is an excellent choice for you. It has similar features to the previous mini-ITX, but with adjustments that make it a bit cheaper. An excellent option if we want a motherboard with great features and a good price.

This ASRock motherboard can be one of the best options by supporting from the AMD Ryzen 2000 processors up to the current Ryzen 5000. This motherboard has a robust VRM phase system, which will allow us to overclock the processor that we install.

This motherboard has a shielded PCIe 4.0 x16 port, supporting any graphics card on the market. It also has four SATA ports and one slot M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD located on the back of the motherboard. For mini-ITX motherboards, As we have mentioned before, it is common for them to add an M.2 socket on the back.

Regarding connectivity, this motherboard offers WiFi 6, to connect wirelessly with the minimum possible latency. In addition, this motherboard has two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, as well as a Thunderbolt port. About the video connections, it has an HDMI and a DisplayPort 1.4. The rear I/O panel of this motherboard has one last peculiarity and that is that it includes a PS/2 port for keyboard or mouse.

GIGABYTE X570 I AORUS Pro

This motherboard has certain similarities with the first model we have seen. Gigabyte has chosen to make it very complete, although an aspect that can be improved a bit, why lie. The main problem with this mini-ITX motherboard it is in the processor power phase system.

This motherboard makes use of the X570 chipset, which allows installer AMD Ryzen 2000 processors up to the current Ryzen 5000. To power the processor, a robust 8-phase digital VRM system has been used, but without a heatsink. What this does is that they get hotter, which can affect the performance and quality of the supplied voltage. Although, we should be able to install any Ryzen processor on this motherboard, although overclocking is not recommended.

Mimics ASUS solution of putting a drive M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD about the chipset. Additionally, this motherboard features an M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD at the rear. The good thing about this system is that we can install two high-speed storage units for greater performance. We also have four SATA ports, in case we want to connect other units or devices.

On the connectivity of this motherboard, we see that it has Wi-Fi 6 connection, something normal in this motherboard format. It has four USB 3.0 ports (one to update the BIOS) a USB 3.1 port and a USB 3.1 Type-C. The particularity is in the video connections and it is that it has a Display Port 1.4 and two HDMI. RGB could not be missing on this motherboard focused on gaming.

ASUS ROG Strix B550-I Gaming

We have previously seen the RoG with the most powerful chipset on the market offered by AMD, and now it is the remembered version. Is mini-ITX is based on the chipset B550, which is slightly lower in performance, but not worse for that. It retains the overclocking capability, the two M.2 SSD slots, and some of the connectivity.

Due to the chipset, which is a bit trimmed down, this motherboard supports AMD Ryzen 3000 processors up to Ryzen 5000. The motherboard reduces the power phases of the processor a little, but they still support any processor that we install and overclocking. It keeps the two M.2 SSD slots, but in this case they are PCIe 3.0, losing a bit of performance. It really isn’t too bad either, as the speed difference between Gen3 and Gen4 isn’t too noticeable in games.

It keeps the WiFi 6 connectivity, to be able to play with low latency without the need for a network cable. We lose a bit of USB connectivity, leaving only three USB 3.2 ports and one USB 3.2 Type-C. Something interesting is that there is a port USB black for toupdate bios and a button to restore the factory BIOS. Regarding video connectivity, we have an HDMI and a DisplayPort 1.4.

RGB lighting cannot be missing on a Republic of Gamers motherboard.

GIGABYTE B550I AORUS Pro AX (best value for money)

It’s basically the same motherboard as the Gigabyte X570 AORUS, but with a slightly lower chipset. The good thing is that a fan is no longer needed for the chipset, as it happens in the other model. Note that X570 motherboards require a fan on the chipset heatsink, as it gets very hot.

This mini-ITX motherboard has support for AMD Ryzen 3000 processors up to the current ones Ryzen 5000. We can install the processor that interests us, thanks to its robust phase system and, in addition, it offers support for overclocking. An excellent motherboard for the most demanding gamers who want something compact.

Holds both slots M.2 SSDbut in this case they are PCIe 3.0, due to the chipset that integrates this motherboard. The PCIe x16 socket is still Gen4 and is shielded, to offer more robustness. Note that the sockets for DDR4 RAM memories also have shielding, to improve their robustness.

Regarding the connectivity of this motherboard, we see that it has a WiFi 6 connection, something normal in this format of motherboards. It has four USB 3.0 ports (one for updating the BIOS), one USB 3.1 port, and one USB 3.1 Type-C. The particularity is in the video connections and it is that it has a Display Port 1.4 and two HDMI. RGB could not be missing on this motherboard focused on gaming.

ASUS PRIME A320I-K Mini ITX (the cheapest)

It can be a great option if you want to build a mid-range PC to play in the living room and save money. Is asus motherboard It does not support the latest AMD Ryzen processors, but it does support “old” models that we can find for very little money. We could even choose to install a Ryzen APU, instead of a dedicated graphics card.

According to ASUS specifications, this mini-ITX motherboard support AMD Ryzen 2000 and Ryzen 3000 processors. It has a fairly simple VRM phase system, it is not designed for processors with many cores. Also, the chipset doesn’t offer overclocking support, so there’s no need for an excessive processor power system either.

It has a single slot M.2 SSD on the front based on the PCIe 3.0 interface, which sits on top of the chipset. It also has four USB 3.1 Gen1 and two USB 2.0 ports, as well as a DisplayPort and an HDMI port. Does not have Wi-Fi connectivityas if they have all the models that we have seen previously.