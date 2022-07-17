Although it seems hard to believe, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez like to buy second-hand products. We do not know if they do it to save money or to relive past times. But there are already several times that the paparazzi have captured images of the Bronx Diva in markets and vintage stores. The couple was recently photographed shopping at the Melrose Trading Post flea market in Los Angeles.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer López visited the place accompanied by the artist’s twin daughter Emme and Samuel, the actor’s son with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The minors looked at what they could buy at the flea market stalls, they seemed very excited about all the variety of vintage clothes, antique furniture and collectibles that the market offers to the public. While the couple smiled at each other and walked arm in arm. Impossible that they did not capture the attention of the cameras and the people who were on the site. The interpreter of ‘Change the pace’ opted for a fresh and light style with brown glasses and a ponytail that collected all her hair, a black turtleneck sweater and a long bell skirt. Meanwhile, Ben Affleck wore cream jeans that he matched with a white sweatshirt.

It seems that the protagonist of ‘Marry me’ is also a lover of vintage fashion since we recently saw her with her daughter Emme, visiting Jet Rag, a store located on La Brea Avenue, which is characterized by having sales of pieces in a dollar on Sundays. For those who have trained eyes and are able to search calmly, this store is an option to find, with a lot of patience, authentic bargains and JLo seems to have fun locating unique pieces for her and her daughter. Ben Affleck also seems to have fallen in love with vintage and that is why he accompanied his fiancée to the tour of the Melrose Trading Post in Los Angeles.

The couple continues to show themselves more and more complicit and more solid. Recently the actress and singer surprised the protagonist of ‘Deep Waters’ on the recording set where she is filming her next movie. Ben Affleck had a very busy day, in the middle of filming the film that he will do with Matt Damon, so his girlfriend wanted to take advantage of a free space in her agenda to give him a romantic surprise. Chen the actor learned of the presence of Jennifer Lopez, he went to find her to take her by the arm and then invite her to go with him to the trailer, a brief visit that was sealed with a kiss in full view of everyone.

Although Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have not yet announced the date of the wedding, some media have speculated that the couple secretly married at the Ritz-Reynolds hotel in Lake Oconee in Georgia, where all the guests at the ceremony signed a strict confidentiality agreement so as not to leak absolutely any details. However, the neighbors leaked the information to several media outlets. Apparently the actors sold the exclusive of their wedding to a magazine and soon all the exclusive details of the most anticipated wedding of the year would come to light.