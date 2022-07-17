Barbados: the youngest republic in the world, which has a cult of rum and reveres Rihanna

Barbados changed forever in pandemic. And not because of the number of infections or the strong restrictions that complicated the economic situation of a nation whose main income is tourism. It is that this Caribbean island, one of the most popular beach destinations in the world, very recently ceased to be part of the British crown.

In November 2021, as a prelude to the reopening of tourism, it became the youngest republic in the world, a postponed wish of its inhabitants since 1966, when they became independent from Great Britain but remained part of the Commonwealt (British Commonwealth of Nations). . Until that date, in Barbados, power was in the hands of the Governor General, a figure who was always accountable to Queen Elizabeth II. But all that changed.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley’s inauguration ceremony marked the end of dependency on the British monarchy, but it also served as an excuse to inaugurate Bridgetown’s Golden Square Freedom Park, a storied site reminiscent of her ancestors in the Builders’ Wall, the newest of the city’s attractions.

This monument of red bricks bears the surnames of all the families that live in Barbados. There is no Pérez or González. They are rather names of English origin among which one stands out from the rest: Rihanna’s. The famous pop star, named a national heroine by the prime minister, is admired in Barbados as much as Lionel Messi in Argentina or Rafael Nadal in Spain.

His music sounds in all the taverns where rum is the most popular drink and his birthplace, one of the main tourist attractions in the country. Fans –and not so fans– take selfies in front of a picturesque multicolored house that remains closed with padlocks. It is estimated that about 1,500 people pass through there each year.

Rihanna’s house is located in the city of Bridgetown, the country’s capital, a few meters from the local cemetery and near the oval stadium, the scene of the main cricket matches, the most popular sport in this small country.

From there you can go to the famous Mount Gay Distillery, a rum factory that dates back to 1703 and is considered the oldest in the world. As in many of the wineries in Mendoza, the place offers a journey through the history of the place and the possibility of tasting five varieties of the “best rum in the world”, as promoted by the most nationalistic Barbadians.

This site has a small museum where the historical elements used by the slaves during the first years of sugar cane production are exhibited.

The years of slavery in Barbados left such great marks that to this day its inhabitants reproduce the worst stories of that time. Until 2020, near the new Freedom Park, there was a statue of Vice Admiral Horatio Nelson, who represented all that. Curiously, his image had been placed in a place where until 1834, the year in which slavery ended on paper, there was a cage in which slaves were sold like cattle. Now there is nothing.

Gastronomy. This tourist destination, located north of Trinidad and Tobago, and surrounded by other archipelagos such as Martinique, Guadeloupe or Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, also has everything that the average Argentine needs to have a great time: a hotel offer with direct windows to a sea crystal clear, gastronomic options for all tastes and a culture and passion for rum, like few other places in the world.

Barbados is one of the twenty smallest nations in the world, with 300 thousand inhabitants and about 430 square kilometers. However, its small size does not make it less attractive than other classic Caribbean destinations, such as the Dominican Republic, Cuba or Aruba.

Logically, its strongest card has to do with its beaches, with dazzling white sand, a crystal clear sea that combines light blue and turquoise colors and a breeze that makes sun exposure time much more pleasant.

In addition to its rich history and its dream beaches, Barbados is also a destination with excellent gastronomy, which combines the best cuisines in the world.

The typical dishes, as in any island in the world, are related to seafood. Barbados is the first and only island ranked by Zagat with more restaurants per capita than any other Caribbean island. There is a fusion of African, Caribbean, Antillean and European cuisines that makes the food unique and exquisite.

Currently, the island has more than seventy first-class gastronomic options. In the month of October, the food and rum festival is held with the best local and international chefs, an additional opportunity to add more activities to an extremely attractive plan.

The prices, like any international destination, are not seductive for the pocket of the Argentine. An average dish (without a drink but with a side) in a traditional restaurant can cost between 20 and 30 dollars. A wine from Mendoza, in a top place, is worth 17 dollars.

Upturn. In the second week of June, when the airline company Copa Airlines resumed its regular trips to the island after almost two years, the government of Mia Amor Mottley received visitors as when a world champion arrives: with typical music, banners of welcome and gifts for the crew.

“We are proud to be a republic and excited to continue to welcome visitors from all over the world. This does not change our tourism industry; on the contrary, we look forward to the continued growth and development of our tourism offerings in Barbados. Now, with the return of our air travel with Copa Airlines, we intend to become even more active in showing our Caribbean uniqueness”, acknowledged Corey Garrett, director for the Caribbean and Latin America of Barbados Tourism Marketing.

The reopening of tourism on this small Caribbean island is being gradual: the hotels are not overflowing, but the operators recognize the rebound and are optimistic about the future.

*From Barbados.

Crop Over, the largest annual festival on the island

Crop Over means to cut, but in Barbados it is synonymous with carnival, the most popular and colorful event on the island. After a two-year hiatus, the festival is back in all its splendor and can be enjoyed until August.

This unique event, and one of the most significant in the Caribbean, attracts thousands of visitors from all over the planet who come to enjoy the Barbadian heritage, with its culture, music, gastronomy and dance.

The 300-year-old Crop Over tradition heralds the end of the sugar cane harvest season. The festival ends with the Grand Kadooment, which takes place on the first Monday in August.

Costumed partygoers can be seen parading the streets from morning till night, and if you’re lucky, you might even spot one of the many celebrities known to frequent the island during this time, including Sir Lewis Hamilton, Jordan Dunn and, logically, the most prominent personality of Barbados: Rihanna.

Mia Amor Mottley, the Prime Minister of Barbados, announced that this Crop Over, which takes place for the first time in two years, will have some modifications. Both tourists and residents will enjoy the festival safely. The Head of State stated that the assembly of the Grand Kadooment and the ForeDay Morning will be done in new and innovative ways, but without sacrificing enjoyment or safety.