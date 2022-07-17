Balenciaga returns to Paris: Demna Gvasalia, presents collection

Balenciaga, the luxury fashion house founded in 1917 in San Sebastián by the Spanish designer Cristóbal Balenciaga, has returned to Paris, the great capital of international fashion, under the guidance of Demna Gvasalia, creative director of the firm. Several models presented some of their proposals: a vision of futuristic and sustainable fashion with the presence of names like Rossy de Palma, Nicole Kidman or Dua Lipa.

He’s back Balenciaga. The luxury fashion house founded in 1917 by the Spanish designer Christopher Balenciaga in San Sebastian has returned from the hand of Demna Gvasalia, creative director of the firm. The halls of the Maison on Rue Georges V in Paris witnessed the presentation of the new Balenciaga collection in which the breakawaythe innovation and the new vision of fashion have been present.

the week of the haute couture parisheld twice a year to present the spring/summer and fall/winter collections, has been a parade of stars, influencers and respected profiles in the world of fashion. From the editor-in-chief of the US edition of Vogue USA, Anna Wintouralong with his inseparable black sunglasses, even one of the girls Almodovar more transgressive, Rossy de Palmadid not want to miss the event held in the City of Light.

The Casa Balenciaga parade was one of the most anticipated. After the beginning, the attendees witnessed the good work of the actress Nicole Kidmanof the influencer and businesswoman kim kardashianOf the singer Dua Lipa and of the models Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell either Danielle Slavicone of the mannequins that began in the House in 1960. A parade of personalities dressed in designs worthy of the red carpet.

Gvasalia effect

Demna Gvasalia (Georgia, 1981) has done it again. The Georgian-born designer has managed to reflect his vision of fashion more than ever in the second collection presented at Paris Fashion Week. The vindication of futuristic and sustainable fashion has been the common thread of this collection.

In addition, the designer has respected the anonymity of the new Casa Balenciaga through the masks worn by models at the start of the parade. However, he has not stopped expressing the disruptive character of his predecessor. “He starts in the future and then sinks into the past, in the Infanta dresses that later became the origin of the house,” he maintains.

Demna Gvasalia.

The creative director of Balenciaga arrived at the house to replace alexander wang in 2015. He has been able to redefine fashion and the brand’s DNA. In 2022, he has evolved and embodied the urban aesthetic that characterizes him. “This collection is more mine. In the previous one there was a lot of inheritance. I wanted to look less and feel more. Follow my instinct”, says the designer.

the new house

Once the presentation of Demma Vasaglia’s second collection concluded, the attendees were able to see the new Balenciaga store located in the 10 Avenue George V in Paris. A very special address for the firm, since it was the same location where Cristóbal Balenciaga opened his first store.

The boutique is divided into two spaces, one for men and one for women. The new point of sale responds to the demand of the new audiences: exclusivity typical of a democratization process in which it is intended to bring fashion closer to the younger generations. “The concept of this store is a gate to haute couturewhich continues to be a very closed universe, especially for the younger generations”, he assures Cedric CharbitCEO of Balenciaga.

Customers will be able to take the garments without the need to wait for the relevant tests to be carried out, that is, to cultivate the ready to wear. Although the House does not forget the origins of Balenciaga, “we attach great importance knowing how to make the pieces”.