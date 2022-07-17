At 50, Sofía Vergara will face a ‘dangerous’ challenge

When English speakers think of a Colombian, most of the time the name of one of the sexiest women on the planet, Sofía Vergara, comes to mind. And while her countrymen imagine ‘La Toti’ jumping on tiptoes on a beach in Santa Marta with a tiny bikini, the Barranquilla woman continues to conquer Hollywood with her charisma and particular accent, and these days she celebrated the 50th birthday of her along with her family and friends.

The actress, who gave life to Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in 2019, told the Spanish newspaper El País, that although she is afraid of getting old, she feels happy for what she has achieved so far, “whoever says age doesn’t matter, lies. Of course I would like to be young forever; however, I am very happy because I have had beautiful blessings in my life.”

It is no secret that the former commercial model has done quite well in her professional career, and that it seems, will continue to reap good results. Now, she will star in the Netflix series ‘Griselda’, which will soon air, and where she will play ‘The Black Widow’, a criminal ally of the late Pablo Escobar in the Medellin Cartel. Production in which she will share a set with Karol G, Vanessa Ferlite, Christian Tappan, Alberto Guerra, Paulina Dávila and Diego Trujillo, among others.

Griselda Blanco is remembered as one of the most dangerous criminals in Colombia related to drug trafficking. She was famous in the 1970s for her skills in the underworld, worthy of a movie character like The Godfather.

So much so that the DEA recognized her as one of the most dangerous women of the 1970s, and she was named ‘the most fascinating criminal’ that this organization persecuted in the 20th century. In addition, due to ‘unholy’ merits, she has her own chapter in the book ‘The most perverse women in history’, where personalities such as Cleopatra, Mary Tudor and Catherine the Great appear.

With this character, the multifaceted abilities of the Barranquilla actress are evident, since she leaves aside the role of a stunning Latina, with which she was recognized for eleven seasons in ‘Modern Family’, to represent a character with a strong character.

“Griselda Blanco was a great character whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to rule a billion dollar empire, years before many of the most notorious male capos that we know so much,” the businesswoman told Variety magazine.

A group of followers of the model and actress has expressed their discontent with the new series, because for them the well-known ‘narcoseries’ should no longer be produced. “I am very happy that Sofi works in a production of the history of our country, but it is too bad that it is about drug trafficking,” were some of the comments on social networks.

The woman from Barranquilla, after so many years in Hollywood, has become immune to criticism, on the contrary, she has taken advantage of her image, becoming one of the highest paid actresses in the last eight years, according to Forbes magazine.

Although she has not always maintained that thought, on the contrary, this is the result of what she has learned in her 30-year career, because at some point the actress considered making changes to her accent to access better job opportunities.

Sofía has stated that for more than three years she took English classes to ‘neutralize’ her way of speaking, but she did not obtain the expected results. “I have this accent and I paid a lot of money to take it off when I didn’t understand why Penelope Cruz or Salma Hayek hadn’t done it. But it didn’t work out, and I’m proud to carry my roots everywhere.”

It seems that Vergara’s whole life was rosy; but behind her great successes she has faced the dramas of Latinos firsthand, such as the murder of her older brother Rafael Vergara, in 1998, at age 27, in an attempted kidnapping, a very sensitive issue for the actress, of the who avoids talking to the media. In 2008, she told the weekly magazine in the United States, Parade, that her family in Colombia was doing very well financially, so they were the target of these actions, which marked the history of the Colombian conflict.

In 2013, the National Enquirerm, a tabloid recognized for its articles related to the intimate lives of celebrities, published that the investigation into the death of Vergara’s brother was reopened when new witnesses were found”, leaving the version of the kidnapping in doubt. Situation that upset the Colombian, and against which she did not remain silent, expressing her indignation through her Twitter account. “This is not news, it is a lack of respect. Everything is known about my brother’s death.”

Although for some it is possible that Rafael’s death keeps a secret; This theory is not very credible, considering that Vergara has faced his family and personal dramas with caution. He does not hide anything from the media either, he did not do it, for example, when his younger brother, Julio Vergara, was deported in 2011, for his relationship with criminal actions in the country of “freedom.” The actress’s brother was arrested more than 30 times, for his drug addiction, his battle against alcoholism and even public violence.

Far from being ashamed, Sofía sought to support him to get out of the world of drugs, however his family is a clear example that each person decides how to carve out their own destiny. After the harsh judicial process that her brother went through, Vergara stated in an interview that “seeing how a person dies little by little over ten years is the worst punishment.”

While this talented Latina built her artistic career in the 2000s, her future seemed promising with her participation in shows like ‘A que no te dares’; however, that same year she found out that she had thyroid cancer at the age of 28.

The Colombian underwent surgery to remove her thyroid, which led her to develop hyperthyroidism. A situation that led her to become a spokesperson for the care of this disease with campaigns such as ‘Follow the script’, in which people who suffer from this disease are invited to follow the instructions of their doctors to the letter. “Avoiding stress helps us stay healthy. It is also important to exercise and follow the instructions of the doctors. You have to live life and be happy”.

Netflix posted a photo of Sofia in her role as Griselda, where great changes in her physique are evident. Although the actress is a natural blonde, she usually darkens her hair for roles. Photo: taken from the Netflix platform.

beyond the cameras

Beyond being known as one of the most beautiful women in the world, Sofía is part of the list of the most powerful, since her fortune has been accumulated with different projects, both on the big screens and in agreements with beauty and accessories companies. with your own stamp.

She has been a representative of different brands such as Pepsi, which launched her to fame at the age of 17. In 2011, she joined CoverGirl, along with top celebrities like Taylor Swift and Ellen DeGeneres. On that occasion, the actress told People magazine about the importance of her culture in her participation. “I love that it has a Latin flavor, Spanish-speaking girls identify with me.” Even at her wedding with Joe Manganiello, the actress used a lipstick from that brand, called Sofía ‘In love’.

The also lover of perfumes, confesses that this is one of her secret weapons and that it worked for her to make Manganiello fall in love, since she has had her own fragrance since 2014 with the Sofía by Sofía Vergara line, which has five lotions.

In the same year, she joined with Kay Jewelers to launch 52 pieces of fine jewelry inspired by her, called ‘So Sofía Vergara’, and all of them have a piece of natural emerald, a stone that represents Colombia. “Since I was a child I have worn and loved jewelry,” she assured the charismatic star to Bustle magazine in 2015.

In addition to partnering with major brand campaigns that represent feminine beauty, Sofía has shown her interest in including women in the world of fashion who do not have the resources to access objects such as Kay Jewelers jewelry.

In 2017, the woman from Barranquilla launched a subscription underwear line ‘EBY by Sofía Vergara’, its acronym refers to ‘Empowered by you’, and 10% of sales go to the Seven Bar foundation, which helps women economically disadvantaged. In addition, she has her own brand of women’s jeans for Walmart, inspired by her story when she arrived in the US and found no pants within her reach.

Consulted by El País de Cali, Mario Mitrotti, says that Sofía Vergara became known due to a Pepsi TV advertisement in which she participated.

“We did the ‘Hot, Hot’ commercial. She was among the extras, after seeing her, I knew she was the one, ”explained the director of the commercial. The beautiful girl from Barranquilla did not do very well, since she was quite shy, but the director showed that what intimidated her was that her mother saw her act in an advertisement where she had to play a sexy role, “with the production we take care of giving her this confidence, and this commercial became a boom.”

Platonic love

It is not a secret that this woman from Barranquilla continues to steal sighs and conquer hearts, because her physique has positioned her as one of the sexiest women and this is demonstrated by the statistics, since 2000 she has been part of articles such as ‘The 102 sexiest women of the world’, from Stuff magazine; Maxim’s ‘Hot 100 Women’, among others.

But, her heart already has two owners, as the actress herself has stated, referring to her husband, also an actor, Joe Manganiello, and her son Manolo González Vergara, whom she had at the age of 20, as a result of her marriage to Joe González , and whom he called Manolo after the eponymous character in the 1983 novel, ‘The price of power’.

The ‘Toti’ has worked with her son in the production of television commercials for the American brand Head & Shoulders, of which she has been an ambassador for more than 20 years, and of which she assures, she is a faithful consumer. “This product has been in my family for generations, so much so that we say that eight out of ten Vergaras use it,” said the actress.

In 2015 he said “yes” at the altar to Joe Manganiello. A dream come true for the actor, because he had previously stated that Sofia was his platonic love. On ‘The Jess Cagle Show,’ Manganiello told her that he “just couldn’t stop looking at her,” referring to the day he met her. A year later, upon learning that the actress was single, he asked her friend Jesse Tyler, who worked with her on ‘Modern Family’, to share her phone number with him.

Before stepping down the aisle, Vergara was engaged to businessman and actor Nick Loeb, with whom she had a long legal dispute over some embryos that the couple froze in 2013, which keep their genetic material. After breaking up their relationship, Loeb wanted to use them for in vitro fertilization with another woman, to which Sofia responded by requesting custody of them.

The argument ended with the decision of a California court, which ruled that neither of them could do anything with the embryos without the consent of the other. Now, apparently, her only problem with her current husband is because of her ‘dog’ of hers, Bubbles, with whom Sofia disputes the love of Joe Manganiello.