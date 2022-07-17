Antivirals: cinema at the Mies

There can’t be many better places in the world to watch films about architecture than projected onto the travertine wall of the Mies van der Rohe (and Lilly Reich) pavilion. The Screen Pavelló festival, which does just that, has a concise but highly recommended program: three films, one each summer month. The next one, scheduled for August 1, is the documentary Life, Works & 12 Buildings, which will be attended by the director of the film, Jorn Konijn, and the protagonist, Max Risselada. Born in the former Dutch Indies, Risselada worked with Aldo van Eyck and the Eameses in California before starting his own practice and popularization of modern architecture. In the film, he goes through twelve buildings that especially move him and talk about them. On the island, along with constructions in London, Delft and Islamabad, there is also the Igualada, Pinós and Miralles cemetery.

George Clooney in ‘ER’ File, Archive

BACK TO ‘URGENCIES’

Invest approximately 250 hours to watch the 15 seasons of the series emergencies Hanging HBO Max this month on your menu doesn’t seem like a bad idea. Michael Crichton’s series had above all five glorious seasons – the first ones – and is a good reminder that quality television was not invented with TheWire Y The Sopranos. For those who don’t have those 250 hours, you also have the option to go find some especially memorable episodes. Among them, the pilot, which set the tone for the series and also allows us to attend the exact moment in which a little-known actor who had spent almost his entire career unemployed named George Clooney becomes a star: when his character, Doug Ross , appears onscreen, still half-drunk after a night out. His new resident physician, Tracy Young, observes: “He’s handsome.” And Nurse Haleh replies: “and she knows it”. Chapters 3, 10 and 24 (directed by Quentin Tarantino) of the first season are also very revisitable.

One of the books by Brunette Coleman or Philip Larkin impairment

WHEN PHILIP WAS CALLED BRUNETTE

In the summer of 1943, just after graduating from Oxford, the not-yet-poet Philip Larkin wrote two novels under an invented pseudonym, Brunette Coleman (Blanche Coleman was then the leader of an all-female marching band). for the sole purpose of entertaining his friends, Kingsley Amis, Edmund Crispin and Diana Gollancz. Under the name Coleman, Larkin contributed to a genre he himself read with pleasure, who knows if guilty, girls’ boarding school novels with a lesbian subtext, full of illicit late nights and field hockey games. Impedimenta, which takes good care of Larkin’s work (and also those of Crispin and Amis Sr.) now publishes these two novels in Spanish, Tangle in Willow Gables and its sequel, Michaelmas quarter at St. Bride, which caused some controversy when they were unearthed in 2002. There were scholars of the poet’s work who were not in favor of publishing these juvenile works, who argued that they disfigured his legacy. Others, however, like Terry Castle, said that Coleman’s novels are instrumental “in Larkin’s process of becoming Larkinesque.”

‘Bergmann’s Island’ filmaffinity

DIRECTORS WHO DRESS LIKE THEIR CHARACTERS (OR THE BACKWARDS)

Since Vicky Krieps plays in Bergmann’s Island to Chris, a filmmaker who is close to 40 and is paired with another director much older than her, it was to be expected that everyone would mention the matter of autofiction and want to investigate to what extent Chris is its creator, Mia Hansen-Løve, who had a daughter with Olivier Assayas. As if anticipating it, the director also dresses her character in a very similar way to how she does it. Like Sofia Coppola, who throughout her filmography has been lending her style (simple but very expensive) to her actresses: it was no coincidence that the character of Rashida Jones in On The Rocks wear Cartier bracelets and the Chanel bag + cloth bag combo new yorker. Hasn’t Woody Allen put his clothes on all of his male leads since the ’70s? Another active filmmaker is doing it the other way around: in the photos that have appeared of Greta Gerwig during the filming of the film Barbie the director is seen dressed in bubblegum pink, the emblematic color of the film.

THE CHICKEN OMELETTE

For a modest neighborhood bar (although one where you have to order the tortilla ration by phone in advance, due to its success), El Pollo has acquired some ambassadors for whom the marketing departments of the restaurants would pay a lot of money. more powerful restoration groups. First, it was Lorde who posted a photo of herself in her newsletter eating grilled squid with green mojo in this bar on Calle Tigre in Raval that she visited when she played at Primavera Sound – the New Zealander loves to talk about food on her social media : He maintained an Instagram account for a time scoring onion rings–. And then Rosalía tweeted that the best potato omelette in Barcelona is the one at Bar El Pollo. The local managers, who decided when they took over that they would not touch any of the classic decoration of the bar, neither the sign, nor the tiles from the 70s, nor the slot machines, have not echoed either of the two recommendations .