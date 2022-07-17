Anti-aging hairstyles trends summer 2022, Jennifer Lopez’s boho braids and the ponytail medusa

This summer 2022 many can be achieved hairstyles anti-aging. In particular, you can take inspiration from Jennifer Lopez who showed off some wonderful ones boho braids. Furthermore, the jellyfish ponytail brought by Kendall Jenner. So now is the right time to discover all the hairstyles trendy.

New anti-aging hairstyles for summer 2022

Lately even the beautiful Jennifer Lopez has not resisted and has created the boho braids. These mini braids frame the face perfectly and give a very jaunty style. More precisely, the singer paired a high chignon with a pair of mini braids: the latter are dropped along her face. Jennifer showed off her new hairstyle in a shot posted on Instagram. The hairstyle is the work of his faithful hairstylist Chris Appleton. This hairstyle makes her face much more youthful and therefore can be taken into consideration right away.

Summer 2022 anti-aging hairstyles trends

Many other celebrities also sported them very casually boho braids. For example, Ursula Corberò created a wavy bob and then combined mini tendrils woven on the front. In addition, Hailey Bieber, Leonie Hanne and Valentina Ferragni also chose the hairstyle in question. The braid can be created in any version, to always be very successful. Overseas the trend is there jellyfish ponytail. For those unfamiliar with it this is a hybrid of braid and ponytail and this is sported by Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid. This proposal is really very practical to wear and gives a gritty and fresh style at the same time. In addition, the ponytail jellyfish is also very easy to create and can also be chosen by women who have little manual skills.

The anti-aging hairstyles continue

To remove a few years from the face, one can be made combing with the hairpins. The latter are perfect for giving much more movement to the hair. Then you can select various tufts of hair and fix them in a very messy way with hairpins, almost to create torchon. Everything can be embellished with an accessory or sparkling details. To create a quick hairstyle on long hair you can apply a bandana or a scarf, to be flawless in a few minutes. The time has finally come to realize the hairstyle favorite.