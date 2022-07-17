Anne Hathaway revealed her favorite look in “The Devil Wears Fashion” – Revista Para Ti

16 years after its premiere, the actress revealed what her favorite look from the film was.

16 years after the premiere of “The devil wears fashion,” starring Meryl Streep (the feared Miranda Priestly) and Anne Hathaway (Andy Sachs), the looks thought up by the iconic Patricia Field are still alive and continue to be praised.

Anne shared an emotional message of what that movie meant to her, both in her professional and sentimental life. “my favorite look as revealed by @michaelkors in @interviewmag!”, he mentioned in relation to the interview that the designer did to him in which he said that it was the one he used for the party of the designer of fiction, James Holt.

The photos that Anne Hathaway posted reminded “The devil wears fashion”. Photos: IG

He also dedicated a few words to the fashion stylist, Patricia Field: “Happy Anniversary to #TheDevilWearsPrada, with special love to the amazing @patriciafield! She gave us the most incredible, iconic and joyous outfits that somehow follow serving 16 years laterThat’s magic.”

The actress noted: “I love what I wore to the james holt partythat Chanel velvet coat that reached to the knees, and then the miniskirt and the stockings and the baggy boots”.