An underwater action in the new Avatar 2 image

We have been waiting for the theatrical debut of Avatar: The way of waterthe film directed by James Cameron and sequel to the original released in 2009. A long wait, yes, but now one new image from Avatar 2released exclusively by Empire Magazine, pays us back for everything by showing us a splendid one underwater action whose real meaning will be explained to us in December on the big screen. On the other hand, already with the subtitle The way of water it was evident that much of the story would take place in the oceans of Pandora.

New Avatar Image 2

From the new Avatar 2 image to the cast

Set over a decade after the first film, the sequel will see the return of Jake Sully and Neytiri and will present their four sons Na’vi: Neteyam, Lo’ak, Tuktirey and Kiri. We don’t know much about the plot itself, but it seems that the story revolves around the Sully family, whose members try to protect each other from various dangers on Pandora. So, James Cameron’s new film will address two main elements: water and family.

The new image of Avatar 2, which you can see below thanks to screenrant.com, shows a young Na’vi swimming through a school of alien fish with a slight smile on his face. We do not know the identity of the character, but we can imagine that it is one of the daughters of Jake and Neytiri: Kiri or Tukperhaps.

New Avatar Image 2

In the shoes of the two protagonists, Jake Sully and Neytiri, we find again Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña. The cast of Avatar 2 includes Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi and Matt Gerald, who return to star in their respective roles from the first chapter, while Sigourney Weaver will be present in another capacity: the adopted daughter of Jake and Neytiri, Kiri. The new cast members are instead Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Michelle Yeoh And Vin Diesel.

Before concluding, let’s remember that the sequel to Avatar (on Amazon you can find the first film in Blu-ray version) will debut in Italian cinemas on December 14, 2022distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Italia.