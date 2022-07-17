Amal Clooney is the queen of party dresses

Amal Clooney she’s a lawyer by day and a party queen by night. The human rights lawyer, which she treasures a impeccable work clothes made up of Chanel bouclé skirt suits and Burberry trench coats, she transforms when the sun goes down, ditching her neutral-toned MaxMara basics in favor of glamorous sequinswith a club air as well as elegant.

We are talking about the woman who, back in 2015, took a gold chainmail draped minidress at the launch of George Clooney’s Casamigos tequila in Ushuaïa, Ibiza, some seven years before the metallic trend took off again thanks to two-mile-inspired brands like Poster Girl and Fannie Schiavoni. Clooney, it must be said, was already sporting draped necklines and tight cuts long before the revival from Blumarine will awaken us the Y2K fashion bug. Two years later, at another promotional event for Casamigos, Amal brought out her inner disco diva in a multi-colored sequined strapless dress, oversized tinted sunglasses and gold earrings worthy of J Lo. When it comes to dressing up for a party, for Amal there are no half measures.

Celebrating Gianni Versace thanks to William Vintage in 2017. John Sciulli/Getty Images At Ushuaïa, he was ahead of the trends already in 2015 with this model of gold chain mail. Getty Images

There have, of course, been tequila-free nights in which Amal has hit the red carpet as the devoted partner of a Hollywood movie star. For these high-flying moments, surrounded by Hollywood’s elite, Clooney turns to the masters of sparkly evening wear. She loves the volumes of Giambattista Vallithe classic style of Ralph & Russo and the subtly tailored cuts of Sergio Hudson.