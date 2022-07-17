all the details of their “yes”

Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez they married: the name of the two stars has in fact appeared on a marriage document in the online registers of the Clark Countyin Nevada (US state where Las Vegas is also located). As reported by the US media, from Variety to TMZ, which writes that they have set their sights on marriage license, the couple would have celebrated the wedding yesterday, Saturday 16 June. The full names of the two actors have been transcribed on the register, Benjamin Geza Affleck And Jennifer Lynn Lopezand apparently J.Lo took Affleck’s surname.

The two were officially engaged in April, complete with a green stone ring published by the star in his newsletter On the JLo. The 52-year-old actress and pop star and the 49-year-old actor had formed an iconic couple in Hollywood gossip in the early 2000s, starring in films such as bankruptcy. Extreme love – Tough Love And Jersey Girl (it was precisely at the time of his release that they announced their breakup) and remaining together from 2002 to 2004.

They both later joined in marriage: Jennifer Lopez married singer and producer Marc Anthony in 2004, divorcing in 2014; Affleck married Jennifer Garner in 2005, divorcing in 2018. The backfire of Bennifer consumed himself in the spring of 2021complete with romantic boat holidays in France and Italy and the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival 2021 for The Last Duel by Ridley Scott, which Affleck starred in and co-wrote.

Photo: Getty (Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED