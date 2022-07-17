Alejandro Irarragorri responds to criticism for the expulsion of Carlos Rotondi before Atlas

Alejandro Irarragorri recalled a similar play in which Jairo Torres was expelled last tournament and questioned why it was not considered unfair

The president of Grupo Orlegi, Alejandro Irarragorri responded to criticism after the expulsion of the player from Blue Cross Charles Rotondiwho hit Atlas defender Anderson Santamaría with an iron after hitting a ball on goal.

Through his Twitter account, the manager of the Atlas shared a video showing a similar play in which the former red and black player Jairo Torres He was expelled, which is why he emphasized that no one in the media and on social networks spoke of that expulsion.

Alejandro Irarragorri, head of the Orlegi Group, is in Gijón imago7

“What a coincidence… I don’t remember so many bots and journalists talking about conspiracy or unfair expulsion when Jairo was expelled last tournament vs. Pachuca in this play… they keep throwing,” said the President of Orlegi Sports on his Twitter account

The controversy in the game began when near the end of the first half, Charles Rotondi He took a shot on the outskirts of the area, however, after the shot he hit the Atlas defender with an iron, Anderson Santamariawhich is why after seeing the play in the VAR, Oscar Macias determined to expel the player from Blue Cross.

At the end of the first half, on social networks, soccer fans and reporters criticized the determination Oscar Maciasensuring that there would not have to be an expulsion for the reinforcement of Blue Crosssituation for which he reacted Alejandro Irarragorri.

In the video shared by the manager of Atlas through Twitter, a move similar to that of Charles Rotondi in this afternoon’s game, in which Jairus Torres took a shot on the outskirts of the area and with the inertia of the play he gave his opponent an iron, which is why after analyzing the play in the VAR, the player Rojinegro was sent off.