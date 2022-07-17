A series and two films that fascinated Campanella – Come and see

The renowned film director Juan José Campanella told in dialogue with chain 3 recently enjoyed a lot of a series and two movies that appear as a good option to watch at home.

With his expert eye, the filmmaker assessed the series “veep“, a comedy that he saw again recently and that can be seen on hbo max.

The production, which has 7 seasons and 30-minute episodes, focuses on former US senator Selina Meyer, who is elected vice president.

“We’re seeing it again at home. Julia (Louis-Dreyfus) plays the vice president of the United States. We are enjoying it like the first time, I love its highly transgressive humor, I highly recommend it,” Campanella said..

“Selina likes to say that politics is about people. Unfortunately, the people this charismatic leader and rising star within the party meets after being elected vice president are not what she expected, quite the opposite. As vice president, she will have to put out political fires, juggle work and private life.“, highlights the synopsis of the series created by Armando Iannucci.

two action movies

The filmmaker said that he is looking forward to the premiere in December of the third film of the trilogy of “The Equalizer” (The Equalizer in English), action films directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Denzel Washington.

“It’s pochoclera, but the director is excellent. Denzel Washington is too. They give it a personal twist and a realistic environment. The third part will be released in December and with my son we are eager to go see it,” Campanella said.

The story is that of Robert McCall, a former CIA agent who now leads a quiet life, but who comes out of retirement to help Teri, a young woman who is being exploited by the Russian mob. Despite the fact that he assured that he would never be violent again, contemplating such cruelty will awaken in Robert a relentless and renewed desire for justice.

In the second film, the vigilante will have to face a case in which personal issues will come into play. “Susan Plummer (Melissa Leo), his CIA partner, a retired ex-agent, has disappeared. In this way, the mission will bring McCall face to face with kidnappers and high-level hitmen with whom no one is to except, while putting his tenacity and skills to the test now that someone he loves is at stake,” the synopsis ventures.

Geo Monteagudo interview.