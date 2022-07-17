“A lot of blood and a lot of jargon, nobody will see ‘ER'”, that’s how the great medical series that made history was born

Related news

A decade before the release of Grey’s Anatomy there was a series with natural disasters, plane crashes, blackouts, stabbings, terrorist attacks and even deaths from helicopters falling from the sky. When NBC premiered emergenciesnobody bet on its continuitybut this medical series immediately conquered the public and went down in history as the first great drama on television.

With 124, it is the second series with the most Emmy nominationsjust behind Game of Thrones. Seven of them were for best dramatic series in its first seven seasons. The statuette was won in his second yearin which it was also the most watched series in the United States.

These data were unthinkable when his pilot went into production. Now that we can enjoy the complete series in Spain after its arrival in the catalog of hbo maxit is a good time to find out about their first steps in the corridors of the chain, the doubts surrounding the project and the keys that made it a prestigious drama years before the term was coined.

‘ER’, the second series with the most nominations at the Emmy Awards.



Michael Crichton, Steven Spielberg and a script ignored 20 years ago

In the early 1970s, Michael Crichton wrote a movie based on his experiences after graduating from Harvard Medical School. The script ended up in the drawers of Hollywood studios. At that time, the series triumphed on television. Marcus Welby MD, starring a perfect and exemplary doctor, his story about doctors who drink too much alcohol, nurses with suicide attempts and abused children was too ahead of its time.

When Crichton was working with steven spielberg in the adaptation of his novel, jurassic-parkthe director remembered the script that he had read years ago and told him that it had potential for a television series that he could move with Amblin Entertainment, his production company.

They got down to work the same summer that jurassic-park it was a hit. With two of the hottest names in Hollywood attached to the project, it was easy for them to open the doors of the chains, but not so much to close a deal. They partnered with the Warner Bros studio, with Les Moonves leading the negotiations. Finally, Warren Littlefield, president of NBC, offered to shoot a two-hour pilot and an order of six episodes, with the promise of payment of a penalty if the chain finally decided not to broadcast beyond the first.

There was a condition, they had to change the location of the series, set in Boston, because NBC already had St Elsewhere, another medical drama taking place in the same city. When everything seemed to be going smoothly, Littlefield changed the conditions of the initial offer: now they only wanted the pilot and if the series did not receive the green light there would be no penalty payment.

As Bill Carter explains in his book Desperate Networks, Les Monveees, upset by this twist, decided to move the project to CBS. They loved the script, but there was a problem: that fall they would release Chicago Hope by David E. Kelley, also a medical drama and in the same city. ABC had no room in its grid and at that time FOX still did not broadcast in the 22:00 slot, the perfect one for the series.

So there were only four networks, so Littlefield went back to NBC and agreed to their terms, shoot a backdoor pilot that if it did not receive the green light then it would be broadcast as a TV Movie. The co-writer and producer in charge would be John Wells (Shameless).

Image from the first episode of ‘ER’.



Looking for realism to make a difference

The original script was 180 pages long and had more than 100 characters, so Wells began tweaking it. To adjust the budget he knew they had to shoot in record time. He hired Rob Holdcombwith whom he had worked in Chinese Beach, to direct the pilot: “we need a steadycam”, the director told him. Thus the characteristic style of the series would be born.

From meetings with CBS Wells already knew that Chicago Hope it would be his direct competition, so he got hold of a copy of the script for his first episode. She quickly understood that to differentiate herself from the series that she was going to star Mandy Patinkin she had to try to be as realistic as possible and plunge the viewer into the chaos and frenetic pace of life in the emergency room of a hospital.

To give realism it was decided that the characters would use medical terms in the dialogues naturally and without explanation, because the characters knew what they were talking about, and in life or death situations there is no time for exposition. Wells trusted the viewer’s intelligence: even if they didn’t know exactly what the details of a particular procedure were, they would understand what was at stake.

It also added a romantic story between Dr. Doug Ross and nurse Carol Hathaway. “Every dramatic series has something of a soap opera, because that’s what hooks the audience, what makes them come back every week”, he would admit later in the book Top of the Rock Warren Littlefield wrote about his time at NBC.

Julianna Margulies and George Clooney, Hathaway and Ross in ‘ER’.



The cast: the series that made George Clooney famous

Anthony Edwards, for the role of Mark Green, was the first signing. He had gone out in top gun and was the best known actor when the series started. His audition was so moving that he brought David Nevin, one of the producers, to tears, as he recounts in Littlefield’s book.

At that time, George Clooney I had only done episodic series like It has written a crime either rosseane. According to Wells, the actor begged him to give him a role. The showrunner explains that Clooney knew all the attendees on the Warner Brothers lot, “he gave them flowers, chocolates, he was a heartthrob with them, so he always knew when there were castings and for what role.” emergencies it was the series that made him famous.

Your partner Noah Wyle He said about Clooney that “the world of television was known inside and out, by then he had already shot about 20 pilots that never saw the light. I did not want to do television, I went to the casting because they told me it was a movie of Crichton. Fortunately I did.”

When Juliana Margulies auditioned for Hathaway had a role in homicide. The pilot shot emergencies because I knew he died in the pilot. When the series was greenlit and it was decided that she would come back (the public that saw the pilot before the premiere loved her character) she had to make a decision between the two. She chose well, in 1995 she won her first Emmy for the second season of the series.

A Eriq LaSalle She loved the script when it was sent to her by her manager, but she wasn’t sure what role she had to audition for. He called his rep and said “what’s the black character?” “Benton” he replied. He couldn’t believe that he had such an opportunity at his hands because he was his favorite character. He nailed the audition.

Anthony Edwards and Julianna Margulies in the pilot of ‘ER’.



A reckless shooting plan: this is how the pilot was made

They had a 160-page script and 17 days to shoot it. The shooting plan was reckless: to fulfill it they had to shoot 12-13 pages a daymore than double the usual on television.

The most significant changes with respect to the original script were the length (20 minutes less to fit it in the schedule of programming of two hours with commercials), the introduction of the relationship between Ross and Hathaway, that Lewis was a woman (Sherry Stringfield) and that Benton was black. Otherwise, it was basically the story that Michael Crichton had written.

Due to lack of time and budget, they couldn’t afford to build a set, so they shot in a facility at the Linda Vista Hospital of Los Angeleswhich had closed in the early 90s. They set it up a bit, they got the steadycam that would allow them to shoot in record time and they launched into the adventure.

When the pilot was ready, the dreaded moment arrived to show it to the studio and the network. And at first it didn’t seem to go well. Don Ohlmeyerpresident of NBC’s West Coast division hated it: “A lot of blood and a lot of jargon. No one will see Emergencies. There are many characters and nothing makes sense,” said the executive in a sentence that has gone down in history.

But the public in test screenings (screenings prior to the premiere in which attendees answer a questionnaire to assess what viewers will like and what they won’t) was of the opposite opinion. The response was so positive that those responsible for the series thought they were Warner Bros. workers. Two days later they repeated them, it was the highest score that the pilot of a series had received in these passes.

The team’s celebration at the end of filming the live episode.



Making history: immediate success, Tarantino and a live episode

On Monday, September 19, 1994, the two-hour pilot aired. It was scheduled again on Thursday of the same week at 10:00 p.m., competing with Chicago Hopethe great and feared premiere of CBS. emergencies attracted 24 million viewers and a 42% share. Mandy Patinkin’s series grossed less than 15 million.

The series became popular from the start. Within six weeks, he was on magazine covers and had patients calling their doctors en masse asking about illnesses and procedures they had seen in the episode of emergencies the previous night. Proof of its popularity is that the penultimate episode of the season (motherhood1×24) directed by Quentin Tarantinodeclared fan of the series, who came from its premiere at the Oscars with pulp fictiona film with which he won the award for best screenplay that year.

emergencies was the second most watched series in the United States in its premiere season, behind only Seinfeld, who was in his prime. The next year took the top spot from the NBC sitcom and remained in the top 3 of the most watched series for eight years, being the most watched on two more occasions.

The day the last scene of ‘ER’ was shot



Through its 331 episodes, until its end in April 2009, actors such as Linda Cardellini, John Stamos, William H. Macy, Sally Field, Stanley Tucci, Alan Alda or Kristen Dunst passed. They did experiments like ambush4×01, an episode that was not pre-recorded, but performed and broadcast live.

He also revolutionized the way of making series with his style. The handheld camera with long sequence shots and millimetric choreographies were not common in the 90s. And we may associate the walk and talk with The West Wing of the White Housebut it started in the hallways of this fictional Chicago hospital. Watch emergencies is to witness television history. And of the television that made history.

‘ER’ is available on HBO Max.

