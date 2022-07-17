8 GB of RAM, Android 12 and Qualcomm processor

According to AnTuTu, the standard Android smartphone has a 6.7-inch screen with Full HD + resolution with a refresh rate of 60 Hz, a Qualcomm processor, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal memory and Android 12.

Now that we are already in the third quarter of the year, AnTuTu, the popular Chinese benchmarking platform, has considered that this is the perfect time to review the evolution of Android smartphones in the first half of 2022.

Thus, after recently sharing its ranking of the 10 most powerful phones in June, now AnTuTu has just published a report with the key specifications of the vast majority of Android smartphones sold in the second quarter of the year and so, according to the benchmarking company, the standard Android has 8 GB of RAM, with a Qualcomm processor and with Android 12 as the operating system.

These are the features shared by the vast majority of mobile phones sold in the first quarter of 2022

The first thing AnTuTu researchers have analyzed is the screen size of mobile phones marketed in the second quarter of 2022 and in this section, 6.7-inch panels were the most popular with a market share of 33.4%, which represents an increase of 2.8% compared to the first quarter of the year, followed by those of 6.4 inches that with a market share of 15.4% they came in second thanks to an increase of 13.2% compared to the first quarter of 2022.

When it comes to screen resolution, 1080p is still the standard with an overall share of 53.2%, a figure slightly lower than the 53.5% of the previous quarter. In this sense, we must also highlight that the market share of mobile phones with 1440p resolution decreased in the second quarter of the year going from 2.3% in the first quarter to 1.6% in this second.

If we focus on the refresh rate of the screen, the refresh rate of 60 hertz is still the most common with a market share of 50.1%although the 120 hertz is becoming more popular and in the second quarter of the year 36.4% of smartphones sold had this refresh rate.

At the processor brand level, Qualcomm continued to dominate the smartphone market in Q2 2022 with a market share of 65.2%which represents an increase of 1.2% compared to the previous quarter and MediaTek ranked second with a market share of 18.2%.

Regarding the size of the RAM memory, the most common option is still 8 GB with a market share of 38.1%in second place, we find the 6 GB with a market share of 27.2% and the podium is closed by the option of 4 GB of RAM with a market share of 16.5%. In this section we must highlight the growth of the 12 GB RAM option, which already occupies fourth place with a market share of 10.6%.

If we analyze the internal storage of the terminals sold in the second quarter of 2022, the preferred memory option for users is still 128 GB with a market share of 48.9%in second place, is the 256 GB version with a market share of 28.8% and in third place we find the 64 GB option with a market share of 15.6%.

Finally, regarding the version of Android, the vast majority of mobile phones sold in the first quarter of the year have Android 12 as the operating system, more specifically 52.1%, which represents an increase of 25.8% compared to the previous quarter. This causes the previous version, Android 11, lose 24% market share to 32%.