5 PHOTOS of Ryan Gosling that show his SHOCKING physical change before being Ken

One of the most popular and talented Hollywood actors of the last two decades is Ryan Gosling, who has surprised critics and audiences alike for the diversity of his roles, which range from dramatic, musical and even comedy performances. Currently the Canadian actor has caused a stir because the first images of how he looks as a character of ‘Ken‘ in the next movie of ‘Barbie‘, so below you will be able to see your shocking physical change that he has shown throughout his career.

His first job in front of the cameras was when he was only twelve years old, when he was part of the children’s program ‘The Mickey Mouse Club’, on Disney Channel; where she did not have many spotlights because she shared credits with other stars like Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.

Unlike Justin, Britney and Christina, who decided to bet on music, Ryan He focused on his acting career, so in the following years he participated in the television programs ‘Are you afraid of the dark?’, ‘Goosebumps’, ‘Breaker High’ and ‘Young Hercules’.

Later, he finally had his first important role in the cinema, which was in the movie ‘The believer’, and later he became known for his performances in independent films such as ‘Murder by numbers’, ‘The Slaughter Rule’, ‘The United States of Leland’ and ‘Stay’.

After good reviews for his work, in 2004, Ryan Gosling He starred in the film that launched him to fame, ‘Diary of a Passion’, alongside Rachel McAdams. It was so that shortly after he participated in ‘Half Nelson’, a film with which he received excellent comments and even earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

After that, his fame continued to grow due to outstanding performances that led him to continue being a constant guest at film awards ceremonies, some of those projects were ‘Blue Valentine’, ‘Crazy and stupid love’, ‘Drive’ and ‘ The Ides of March’. Also, in 2016 he starred in the film ‘La La Land’, which is one of the most acclaimed in his career because it is a musical, and where he not only showed his talent as an actor and dancer, but also as a musician.

Finally, the most recent productions in which he has participated Ryan Gosling They are ‘Song to Song’, ‘Blade Runner 2049’ and ‘The First Man on the Moon’, the latter being released in 2018, so since that year it has not been seen on the big screen again, but it will be in 2023 when come back with great expectations, as you will be starring in ‘Barbie‘ with Margot Robbie, a romantic comedy film based on the famous and whose first images have already been revealed, and where he looks like a heartthrob with a shocking physical changesince he will be blonde when playing ‘Ken‘.