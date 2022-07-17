4 foods that will help you decongest your nose and help you breathe freely

One of the symptom most common to catch a cold or when present Diseases of the respiratory system is the stuffy noseI’m often upset symptom prevents us from resting properly and causes several problems throughout the day, however, there are elements in your kitchen that will help you completely eliminate this condition and will allow you breathe freely again, so we will tell you what these are foods and how to take advantage of them.

Ginger

The ginger works like natural decongestant as it helps reduce inflammation of the membranes and nasal passages, it is perfect for unclogging the nose easily and for this you can prepare a infusion with this root by placing a little ginger on Hot waterletting it infuse and taking the result, you can also take advantage of ginger directly chewing a piece of this root to obtain its effects.

Chili

They say that there is no evil that cannot be solved with a good dish spicy and it is that in the case of the nasal congestionto eat foods with some spicy food like Chile can help you release your respiratory tract; the effect of spicy food on your nose eating it in small amounts can cause your airways to open up and produce runny nosethus helping you uncover your nose.

Sea salt

The sea ​​salt is another of those foods that can be of great help to your nosealthough in this case you will not have to prepare any infusion or eat salty foods, you only need to mix a teaspoon of sea salt in Hot water for rinse superficially your nostrilsyou must do it carefully to prevent the liquid from passing into your respiratory tractcausing major problems.

Sea salt can help you improve your breathing easily. Photo: Pixabay

Water

Last but not least, the Water simple can also help you to fix this discomfortyou just need to heat up enough of the vital liquid and use the vapors of it to help you reduce inflammation your nostrilssolving the stuffy nose in the process, you just have to be careful since the water steam It can also cause burns, so avoid using too much water. hot.