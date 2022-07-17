4 celebrities who hated kissing their co-stars – Metro World News

Contrary to what most imagine, there are actors who, after their professionalism, have revealed that they did not have such a good time when it was their turn to kiss the couple With which he had to interpret the most romantic or passionate scenes, therefore, rather than feel envy for thinking that everything is spectacular, these stars have confessed that that moment was very uncomfortable.

Confessions ranging from bad postures to achieve the perfect kiss, to bad breath or unimaginable mishaps They have been part of the situations that many do not want to repeat because it gave them unpleasant experiences in each of the projects in which they had to work together. And it is that despite showing a special connection before the cameras, the reality is that not everything turned out so magical, because there are even cases in which it is both who have had a bad time.

To start this bad streak of love, we mention the Mexican actress and singer Thalia, she surprised her loyal fans when her co-star, Arturo Peniche, with whom she took over the leading role of Maria Mercedes, revealed that the famous and sexy star always used to go to lunch at a seafood restaurant that was near Televisa and the aroma that she brought after going to that place seemed disgusting to her, So much so that when they were together on stage, he couldn’t stand the bad smell.

He confessed this in the Suelta la sopa program in which he also reiterated that once to take revenge he decided to bite a purple onion and then kiss his beloved in the soap opera, generating discomfort at first and later laughter between the two.

Celebrities who hated kissing their co-stars

On the other hand, another couple that left more than one stunned by the special connection they had, were Reese Witherspoon and Robert Pattinson both starred in the movie ‘Water for elephants’ causing a furor in the audience, but few knew that the actress had a very bad time in the very romantic shots, because at that time Robert had a very cold and therefore, his appearance was not healthy and he used to sneeze, as well as show fluids product of his cold and malaise that stopped this star from concentrating.

Another famous couple that did not have a good time was the one formed by Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst who starred in one of the most romantic moments in Hollywood with that unforgettable kiss in which the superhero descends from the heights and in the middle of the rain to give a passionate kiss to his lifelong love. Although this image went around the world, they later both confessed that it was one of the most uncomfortable moments of their lives. “It was pouring rain down my nose. He couldn’t breathe and he was gasping from the corner of Kirsten’s mouth,” the actor told the Deseret News portal.

While the couple made up of Angelina Jolie and Matt Damon She also experienced moments of discomfort when despite being this actress one of the most desired to kiss because of her sexy lips that take all the praise, at the time of a romantic scene for the movie The Good Shepherd, Both felt very uncomfortable, since they have a very close friendship and, as Damon confessed, at that moment he felt that he was kissing a sister and it seemed very “horrible”.