3 tips from coach M. Lygdback to speed up your diet

Trainer Magnus Lygdback has worked with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood to help them get in shape for their screen roles, from Justice League’s Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot to The Northman’s Alexander Skarsgard. In a new video on his YouTube channel, Lygdback answers a series of questions he’s often asked on social media about the basics of his approach to training and nutrition.

1- AVOID FAST CARBS

When asked about his favorite snacks, Lygdback says he tries to avoid fast carbs in favor of good sources of protein. “Anything from beef, chicken, eggs, tofu, even a protein shake”, He says. “Protein is the building block of muscle and tissue, it’s crucial that you get enough protein to maintain muscle mass and not kill muscle mass. So protein is super important, but then you have fat and carbohydrates, they are fuel for the body.”

2 – TRAIN WHENEVER YOU CAN

Although Lygdback’s training sessions with Alexander Skarsgard for The Northman took place first thing in the morning, it’s not necessarily something he thinks everyone should do. “Train when your life and your schedule allow it”, He says. “It doesn’t really matter if you train in the morning or in the afternoon. That being said, if you have all the time in the world, there’s nothing wrong with starting the day with a workout, I think it sets a physical and mental standard for the day.”

3 – BE ACCOUNTABLE WITH YOURSELF

The same goes for workout scheduling: If you’re only training twice a week, Lygdback recommends doing your full body in each session. If you do more than that, you can start doing more of a push/pull split. “The most important thing is to be accountable, make training part of your life and show up every week”it states.

Philip Ellis

Philip Ellis is a freelance writer and journalist from the United Kingdom covering pop culture, relationships and LGBTQ+ issues.

